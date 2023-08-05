Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Community Shield online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST TV channel: ITV (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Sportsnet (CA) FREE LIVE STREAM: ITVX (UK)

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

The new Premier League season is almost upon us, but first we have Manchester City vs Arsenal in the traditional curtain-raiser that is the Community Shield.

City swept all before them last term, winning the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Champions League. They became only the second English club in history to claim all three major prizes in a single season, and repeating the feat is the aim for Pep Guardiola's side this time around.

That will not be easy, of course. The season after Manchester United won the treble in 1998/99, they picked up just one out of four major trophies. Moreover, City's squad has been weakened over the summer, with Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez moving to Saudi Arabia's Pro League. Mateo Kovacic has arrived from Chelsea but City's business feels incomplete.

Arsenal pushed Guardiola's men close last season, ultimately falling just five points short as they launched an unlikely Premier League title tilt. Mikel Arteta's side have got the bulk of their business done early this summer, adding Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to the ranks in time for their pre-season tour of the USA.

The Community Shield is always a difficult match to predict and it would be a mistake to read too much into the eventual outcome, whatever it is. Remember, City lost this fixture 3-1 to Liverpool 12 months ago but went on to have a much more successful season than Jurgen Klopp's charges.

Arsenal will hope to lay down a marker against the reigning English and European champions, while City will be out to show why they remain the team to beat. The neutrals, for their part, will hope for a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium as these two teams prepare to lock horns in front of a capacity crowd.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 4pm BST / 11am ET on Sunday, August 6. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream for FREE in the UK, and the paid-for options around the world.

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: watch the Community Shield game for FREE in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream for free on ITVX. Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 4pm BST. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad. ITVX is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from any country

If you're abroad during the Community Shield and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on ESPN Plus, with kick-off set for 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday. Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year. Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus. If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the Community Shield in Canada. To watch the Community Shield on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month. If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream for FREE in Australia