FREE Man United vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League as van Nistelrooy's takes charge at Old Trafford, free stream

Manchester United, undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home games, host Chelsea in today's box office Premier League match at Old Trafford. Despite Chelsea's poor performance against Newcastle in the week, the Opta supercomputer forecasts a tight clash so watch Man United vs Chelsea to see if interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy can steer the reds to a 12th victory.

Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30pm ET

📺 FREE: Idman TV (Geo-restricted to Azerbaijan)

📺 UK: Sky Sports | USA: USA/Fubo

Today's match will be live on Sky Sports in the UK and USA Network in the United States. But interestingly, Premier League matches are available around the world on various broadcasters, while in some countries, a free live stream of Man United vs Chelsea is there for the taking. Below, we'll dig into the EFL viewing options, TV channels and how to use a VPN if you are trying to access your usual stream from abroad.

FREE Man United vs Chelsea live stream

Azerbaijan's excellent state TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of live sporting events, including Premier League matches such today's Manchester United vs Chelsea clash. No password/sign up.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea live streams in the US

US fans can watch the Man United vs Chelsea live stream on USA Network.

If you don't have a cable plan, you can access a USA Network live stream via Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with a replay? PeacockTV subscribers can stream the game the day after Monday on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

The Man United vs Chelsea live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD channels. Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages from £22 per month (on top of a Sky subscription).

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for 24 hours access to all 12 Sky Sports channels. Not exactly cheap, but it's an option.

Can I watch a free Man United vs Chelsea live stream? Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV is primarily available via satellite TV but it also provides a free live stream on its website. Note that this stream is geo-restricted, meaning it won't load when you are traveling outside of Azerbaijan.

What is the Man United vs Chelsea date, start time and venue. Manchester United vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET kick-off time on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Old Trafford.

Predicted team line-ups: Man United vs Chelsea (Nov 3, 2024)

Man United predicted XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Note: Chelsea's Jadon Sancho, who missed Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Newcastle through illness, is ineligible to play against his former club Man United.

