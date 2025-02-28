Man City vs Plymouth live stream: how to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

Stream Man City vs Plymouth FREE on ITVX (UK)

Watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream to see if the Pilgrims can overcome another top-flight club and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for just the third time in their history. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Plymouth from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Man City vs Plymouth live stream▼ It’s been a tough campaign for Man City who are well off the pace in the Premier League and have already been knocked out of the Champions League. The FA Cup represents the only chance to claim some silverware this year and they have an impressive record in the competition. Winners two seasons ago, the last time they failed to make at least the last four was back in 2018. Playing a side sitting in the relegation zone in the Championship, they’ll be huge favorites to reach the quarter-finals. The FA Cup has provided a welcome distraction for Plymouth who have found it tough going in the Championship this season. Despite their struggles in the league, they’ve been nothing short of sensational in knockout games. They secured a deserved victory at Brentford before producing a true giant-killing as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Home Park. Losing just one of their last six games in all competitions, they travel to the Etihad in decent form and will be confident of eliminating another of the Premier League big boys. Here's where to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams in the US

Man City vs Plymouth is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Plymouth for free on ITV4. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

When does Man City vs Plymouth start? Man City vs Plymouth kicks off at 12.45am ET / 5.45pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. That's 4.45am AEDT and 6.45am NZDT on Sunday, March 2 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch a Man City vs Plymouth live stream for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Man City vs Plymouth via free-to-air ITV4 and ITVX. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Man City vs Plymouth on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Man City vs Plymouth broadcasters by region

