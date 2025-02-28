Man City vs Plymouth live stream: how to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

Can the Pilgrims produce another giant killing?

Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle scores from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool
(Image credit: Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
  • Stream Man City vs Plymouth FREE on ITVX (UK)
  • Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% today)
  • Kick-off scheduled for 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

Watch the Man City vs Plymouth live stream to see if the Pilgrims can overcome another top-flight club and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for just the third time in their history. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Plymouth from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Man City vs Plymouth Live Stream Quick Guide

Date and time

  • Date: Saturday, March 1
  • Start time: 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

Best free streams

FREE Man City vs Plymouth live stream broadcasters

You can watch Man City vs Plymouth for FREE on ITVX in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Plymouth for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Plymouth stream

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams in the US

Man City vs Plymouth is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on ITVX from abroad.

How to watch Man City vs Plymouth live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Plymouth for free on ITV4. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Man City vs Plymouth on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Man City vs Plymouth start?

Man City vs Plymouth kicks off at 12.45am ET / 5.45pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. That's 4.45am AEDT and 6.45am NZDT on Sunday, March 2 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch a Man City vs Plymouth live stream for free?

Can I watch Man City vs Plymouth on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

Official Man City vs Plymouth broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

