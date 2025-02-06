Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final from anywhere

Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream to see if the Reds can fight back from a goal down and reach a second successive Carabao Cup final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

On the back of a hard-fought victory over in-form Bournemouth, Liverpool will be full of confidence for the arrival of Tottenham. The Reds may be 1-0 down from the first leg, but they have an impressive record in the Carabao Cup having won the tournament in two of the last three seasons. Manager Arne Slot is also likely to pick a full-strength side as he targets a first trip to Wembley, although Connor Bradley is set to start at right back due to an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham secured a morale-boasting victory over Brentford on Sunday and then managed to complete the loan signings of Kevin Danso from Lens and Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The reinforcements were much needed for Ange Postecoglou and both players could make their debut against Liverpool. Spurs still have injuries to a host of first-team players, including Radu Dragusin who tore his ACL at the weekend, so there could be another opportunity for 17-year-old Mikey Moore to impress.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg action from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Thursday, February 6

Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best live streams Sky Sports (UK)





NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream from abroad.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream is on Paramount Plus in the US.

A subscription to the Paramount Plus streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year, rising in price to get rid of ads.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be on the Sky Sports Football channel, as well as streaming via Sky Go and Now.

Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a daily pass, or £34.99 for a no-commitment monthly subscription.

Official Liverpool vs Tottenham broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams▼ Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup live streams via Startimes Sports Life. Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams▼ Canada DAZN Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup in Canada. Latin America Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams▼ The Carabao Cup 2024/25 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Denmark, Norway, Sweden Carabao Cup live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay. Estonia There will be coverage of Carabo Cup 2024/25 in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia. France In France, the Carabao Cup 2024/25 rights are owned by BeinSports. Hungary Arena 4 is the place to watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Hungary. Portugal Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup in Portugal.

Asia

Click to see more Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams▼ Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and Carabao Cup games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.

Oceania

Click to see more Liverpool vs Tottenham live streams▼ Australia beIN Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Australia.

When does Liverpool vs Tottenham start? Liverpool vs Tottenham kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Thursday, February 6.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.