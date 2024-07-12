How to watch Krejcikova vs Paolini live stream: Wimbledon 2024 for free

Few would have predicted this final at Wimbledon but both Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini have come through tough draws to reach the showpiece event. Having traditionally struggled on grass and never previously advanced beyond the fourth round at SW19, 28-year-old Krejcikova has enjoyed a remarkable run. She knocked out seeds in the last-16 and quarter-finals and showed incredible resolve to come back from a set down to eliminate former champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.

Paolini has been equally impressive at the All-England Club, defeating powerful hitters Madison Keys and Emma Navarro before coming through a tense final set tie break to overcome Donna Vekic. The 28-year-old Italian has taken her game to new heights since reaching the final of the French Open last month and having never previously won a match at Wimbledon has now won six in a row.

Can Paolini win her maiden Grand Slam title or will Krejcikova add to her major haul having won the French Open in 2021? Tune in to find out. Here's where to watch Krejcikova vs Paolini live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options for Wimbledon 2024.

Krejcikova vs Paolini Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, July 13

Saturday, July 13 Time: 8am ET / 1pm BST Best free stream BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Krejcikova vs Paolini live stream broadcasters

You can watch Krejcikova vs Paolini for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Krejcikova vs Paolini free streams can be found on SRF (Switzerland), NHK (Japan) and CCTV (China).

Use a VPN to access Krejcikova vs Paolini for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Krejcikova vs Paolini stream

How to watch Krejcikova vs Paolini live stream in the US

The Krejcikova vs Paolini live stream is on ESPN in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 tennis Grand Slam is split between ESPN, ESPN Plus, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ABC in the US.

If you're looking to pick up ESPN and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Wimbledon 2024 on Sling for half price

Streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. Plans start at $40/mo and new users get 50% off their first month.

Wimbledon 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day FREE trial

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. It serves up ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Cancel anytime.

Official Krejcikova vs Paolini broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN, RDS and ESPN have the rights to air Wimbledon on TV in Canada.

Cordcutters can follow all the action from the All England Club via the TSN Plus streaming service. Plans start at $8/mo plus tax.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Wimbledon 2024 in Latin and South America, including Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Wimbledon 2024 games across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar in India. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will air the singles finals only.

South Korea

Tennis fans in South Korea can watch Wimbledon via the tvN Sports TV network. Streamers can catch every game, set and match on TVING.

China

CCTV, iQIYI and Shanghai TV Great Sport are the official Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch Wimbledon 2024 on NHK and WOWOW in Japan.

Rest of Asia

Viewers in countries including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will have access to Wimbledon 2024 broadcasts across SPOTV and SPOTV2.

Europe

France

Wimbledon 2024 airs on beIN Sport in France.

Germany / Austria

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to Grand Slam tennis in Germany and Austria.

Ireland

Premier Sport 1 and Premier Sport 2 will air Wimbledon live in Ireland.

Italy

Sky Sport and Sky Now will air Wimbledon 2024 in Italy.

Switzerland

Swiss tennis fans can watch free live streams on SRF.

Spain

Wimbledon 2024 is live on Movistar+ in Spain.

Latvia / Lithuania

Head to S Sport / Sport Plus for Wimbledon streams in Latvia and Lithuania.

Portugal

Sport TV has the Wimbledon coverage in Portugal.

Rest of Europe

Eurosport will broadcast The Wimbledon Championships via the Eurosport channels in Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.

Coverage will also be available via the Max streaming service.

Oceania

Australia

Nine Network will show all Wimbledon 2024 matches in Australia. Free streams on 9Now.

Africa

SuperSport and Canal+ are the major Wimbledon 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Middle East

BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Wimbledon broadcaster across the Middle East.

Can I watch Krejcikova vs Paolini for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can watch all Wimbledon 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Krejcikova vs Paolini start? The action gets underway on Centre Court from 1pm local time (London, England) on Friday, July 12. Here are the Krejcikova vs Paolini start times around the world:

USA – 8am ET / 5am PT

UK – 1pm BST

Mexico – 6am CDMX

Brazil – 9am BRT

Central Europe – 2pm CET

South Africa – 2pm SAST

India – 5.30pm IST

Singapore – 8pm SGT

Australia – 10pm AEST

New Zealand – 12am NZST (July 14)

Can I watch Krejcikova vs Paolini on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Krejcikova vs Paolini on Wimbledon's official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Wimbledon), Instagram (@Wimbledon) and TikTok (@Wimbledon).