How to watch Indian Wells 2025: live stream tennis online, What TV channel?

Watch Indian Wells 2025 as the ATP and WTA calendars combine for the unofficial fifth grand slam at the cavernous Tennis Garden in the California desert.

In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz returns as the two-time defending champion, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the past two finals. The Spaniard has one title to his name this season, the Rotterdam Open at the beginning of February, and will start as favorite.

FREE trial Indian Wells 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

You can watch Indian Wells 2025 with English-language commentary with 7-day free trials in the US and Australia.

In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial ends.

In Australia, meanwhile, beIN Sports are also offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the US

Indian Wells 2025 is available exclusively live on the Tennis Channel in the US, with a FREE 7-day trial.

Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with that 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option with hundreds of other channel available? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the UK

Indian Wells 2025 live streams will be on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the US Open 2025, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You can find a list of other broadcasters with Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in Australia

If you're a tennis fan Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports to watch all the Indian Wells 2025 action, with a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs $14.99 month or $149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial period ends.

In addition to Indian Wells, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Indian Wells action as if you were back home.

Official Indian Wells 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more tennis streams▼ The Indian Wells broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Africa subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Indian Wells 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more tennis streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast Indian Wells 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼ The Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights for Europe are divided up as follows... Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: Setanta Albania, Kosovo: Supersport/Straightforward Albania Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub Bulgaria: A1 Max Sport Belarus, Russia: BB Tennis Belgium, Luxembourg: BeTV. Telenet (Play Sports) also in Belgium Cyprus: CYTA Czechia, Slovakia: Tolano Management SE (Digisport) Denmark: TV2 France: Eurosport France Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: TV3 Baltics Finland: MTV3 Georgia: Silknet Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland. SRG also in Switzerland. Greece: OTE Hungary: Network4 Iceland: Livey Italy; San Marino; Vatican City: Sky Italia Malta: Go Sports TSN Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Norway: TV2 Poland: Polsat Portugal: Sport TV Romania: Digi Spain: Telefonica/Movistar Sweden: TV4 AB Turkey: Ssport Turkey United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Asia

Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼ China Youkou will show coverage of Indian Wells 2025. Hong Kong PCCW will show coverage of Indian Wells 2025. India Indian Wells 2025 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. The broadcaster will also be showing the tournament in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan. Japan UNEXT has the rights to show Indian Wells live streams in Japan. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for Indian Wells 2025. South Korea You can also watch Indian Wells 2025 on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼ Australia As outlined above, beIN Sports will have full coverage of Indian Wells. Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis Digicel will be showing Indian Wells 2025.

Middle East

Click to see more India Wells streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Indian Wells broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

More about the Indian Wells 2025 tennis players

More about the tennis players in Indian Wells 2025

Novak Djokovic – with coach Andy Murray again in his corner after their Australian Open trial – seeks a sixth title to add yet another outright record to his stellar resumé and is in the same quarter as Alcaraz, Melbourne Park runner-up Alexander Zverev will be top seed and seeking to put the final loss to Sinner behind him and Medvedev wanting to go one better. Ben Shelton, semi-finalist in Australia, will be a home hopeful to go with third seed (and 2022 champion) Taylor Fritz.

The women's singles is wide open. Iga Swiatek may have won two of the past three titles at Indian Wells, but hard courts are far from the Pole's favorite surface, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka has struggled in 2025 since losing the Australian Open final to a resurgent Madison Keys. Keys is the only player on tour to win two titles this year and should be inspired by a home crowd that will also cheer for third seed Coco Gauff.

A potential second round opponent for Gauff is former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who returns to action after a worrying incident in Dubai where a fan displayed 'fixated behavior' and had to be ejected. Another big potential second round tie – all seeded players receive a first round bye – could feature Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng against two-time Indian Wells winner Victoria Azarenka.

Finally, fresh from becoming the youngest Masters 1000 winner in Dubai, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva will be looking to back that triumph up with her biggest win yet.

Who are the seeded players at Indian Wells 2025? Men's and women's seeds Men's seeds 1. Alexander Zverev

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Taylor Fritz

4. Casper Ruud

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas

9. Alex de Minaur

10. Tommy Paul

11. Ben Shelton

12. Holger Rune

13. Jack Draper

14. Grigor Dimitrov

15. Lorenzo Musetti

16. Frances Tiafoe

17. Felix Auger-Aliassime

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Tomas Machac

20. Arthur Fils

21. Hubert Hurkacz

22. Karen Khachanov

23. Jiri Lehecka

24. Sebastian Korda

25. Francisco Cerundolo

26. Alexei Popyrin

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Matteo Berrettini

29. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

30. Alejandro Tabilo

31. Alex Michelsen

32. Brandon Nakashima Women's seeds 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Madison Keys

6. Jasmine Paolini

7. Elena Rybakina

8. Zheng Qinwen

9. Mirra Andreeva

10. Emma Navarro

11. Paula Badosa

12. Daria Kasatkina

13. Diana Shnaider

14. Danielle Collins

15. Karolina Muchova

16. Beatriz Haddad Maia

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Amanda Anisimova

19. Donna Vekic

20. Ekaterina Alexandrova

21. Yulia Putintseva

22. Clara Tauson

23. Elina Svitolina

24. Liudmila Samsonova

25. Katie Boulter

26. Jelena Ostapenko

27. Leylah Fernandez

28. Elise Mertens

29. Maria Sakkari

30. Magdalena Frech

31. Linda Noskova

32. Ons Jabeur

What is the Indian Wells 2025 schedule of play? Wednesday, March 5: Men’s and women’s singles first round Thursday, March 6: Men’s and women’s singles first round Friday, March 7: Men’s and women’s singles second round Saturday, March 8: Men’s and women’s singles second round Sunday, March 9: Men’s and women’s singles third round Monday, March 10: Men’s and women’s singles third round Tuesday, March 11: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round Wednesday, March 12: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round Thursday, March 13: Men's and women's singles fourth round Friday, March 14: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals Saturday, March 15: Men’s and women’s singles semi-finals Sunday, March 16: Men’s and women’s singles finals

Who are the recent Indian Wells champions? Recent Indian Wells champions Men's champions 2024 – Carlos Alcaraz

2023 – Carlos Alcaraz

2022 – Taylor Fritz

2021 – Cameron Norrie

2020 – N/A

2019 – Dominic Thiem

2018 – Juan Martin del Potro

2017 – Roger Federer

2016 – Novak Djokovic

2015 – Novak Djokovic Women's champions 2024 – Iga Swiatek

2023 – Elena Rybakina

2022 – Iga Swiatek

2021 – Paula Badosa

2020 – N/A

2019 – Bianca Andreescu

2018 – Naomi Osaka

2017 – Elena Vesnina

2016 – Victoria Azarenka

2015 – Simona Halep