How to watch Indian Wells 2025: live stream tennis online, What TV channel?

Watch Indian Wells 2025 as the ATP and WTA calendars combine for the unofficial fifth grand slam at the cavernous Tennis Garden in the California desert.
In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz returns as the two-time defending champion, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the past two finals. The Spaniard has one title to his name this season, the Rotterdam Open at the beginning of February, and will start as favorite.
Below we have all the information on how to watch Indian Wells tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.
Watch Indian Wells 2025 tennis: A quick guide
Key dates
- Event dates: Mar 5 – 16, 2025
- Daily start: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT
- Finals dates: March 16
Best free stream trials
- Tennis Channel, via Fubo (US, 7-day free trial)
- beIN Sports (Australia, 7-day free trial)
FREE trial Indian Wells 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster
You can watch Indian Wells 2025 with English-language commentary with 7-day free trials in the US and Australia.
In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial ends.
In Australia, meanwhile, beIN Sports are also offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.
- Tennis Channel – US (7-day trial, use VPN when abroad)
- Fubo – US (7-day trial)
- beIN Sports (7-day trial) – Australia (7-day trial)
How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the US
Indian Wells 2025 is available exclusively live on the Tennis Channel in the US, with a FREE 7-day trial.
Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with that 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the UK
Indian Wells 2025 live streams will be on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.
Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the US Open 2025, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.
Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
You can find a list of other broadcasters with Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.
How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in Australia
If you're a tennis fan Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports to watch all the Indian Wells 2025 action, with a 7-day FREE trial.
You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs $14.99 month or $149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial period ends.
In addition to Indian Wells, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.
Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Indian Wells action as if you were back home.
Official Indian Wells 2025 broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more tennis streams▼
The Indian Wells broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Africa subscription:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Indian Wells 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.
Americas
Click to see more tennis streams▼
- Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast Indian Wells 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
The Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International.
Residents of the following countries can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription.
Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼
The Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights for Europe are divided up as follows...
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: Setanta
Albania, Kosovo: Supersport/Straightforward Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub
Bulgaria: A1 Max Sport
Belarus, Russia: BB Tennis
Belgium, Luxembourg: BeTV. Telenet (Play Sports) also in Belgium
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia, Slovakia: Tolano Management SE (Digisport)
Denmark: TV2
France: Eurosport France
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: TV3 Baltics
Finland: MTV3
Georgia: Silknet
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland. SRG also in Switzerland.
Greece: OTE
Hungary: Network4
Iceland: Livey
Italy; San Marino; Vatican City: Sky Italia
Malta: Go Sports TSN
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV
Romania: Digi
Spain: Telefonica/Movistar
Sweden: TV4 AB
Turkey: Ssport Turkey
United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports
Asia
Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼
- China
Youkou will show coverage of Indian Wells 2025.
- Hong Kong
PCCW will show coverage of Indian Wells 2025.
- India
Indian Wells 2025 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
The broadcaster will also be showing the tournament in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan.
- Japan
UNEXT has the rights to show Indian Wells live streams in Japan.
- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand
BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for Indian Wells 2025.
- South Korea
You can also watch Indian Wells 2025 on CJ ENM in South Korea.
Oceania
Click to see more Indian Wells streams▼
- Australia
As outlined above, beIN Sports will have full coverage of Indian Wells.
- Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis
Digicel will be showing Indian Wells 2025.
Middle East
Click to see more India Wells streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Indian Wells broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
More about the Indian Wells 2025 tennis players
More about the tennis players in Indian Wells 2025
Novak Djokovic – with coach Andy Murray again in his corner after their Australian Open trial – seeks a sixth title to add yet another outright record to his stellar resumé and is in the same quarter as Alcaraz, Melbourne Park runner-up Alexander Zverev will be top seed and seeking to put the final loss to Sinner behind him and Medvedev wanting to go one better. Ben Shelton, semi-finalist in Australia, will be a home hopeful to go with third seed (and 2022 champion) Taylor Fritz.
The women's singles is wide open. Iga Swiatek may have won two of the past three titles at Indian Wells, but hard courts are far from the Pole's favorite surface, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka has struggled in 2025 since losing the Australian Open final to a resurgent Madison Keys. Keys is the only player on tour to win two titles this year and should be inspired by a home crowd that will also cheer for third seed Coco Gauff.
A potential second round opponent for Gauff is former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who returns to action after a worrying incident in Dubai where a fan displayed 'fixated behavior' and had to be ejected. Another big potential second round tie – all seeded players receive a first round bye – could feature Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng against two-time Indian Wells winner Victoria Azarenka.
Finally, fresh from becoming the youngest Masters 1000 winner in Dubai, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva will be looking to back that triumph up with her biggest win yet.
Who are the seeded players at Indian Wells 2025?
Men's and women's seeds
Men's seeds
1. Alexander Zverev
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Casper Ruud
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Tommy Paul
11. Ben Shelton
12. Holger Rune
13. Jack Draper
14. Grigor Dimitrov
15. Lorenzo Musetti
16. Frances Tiafoe
17. Felix Auger-Aliassime
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Tomas Machac
20. Arthur Fils
21. Hubert Hurkacz
22. Karen Khachanov
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Sebastian Korda
25. Francisco Cerundolo
26. Alexei Popyrin
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Matteo Berrettini
29. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
30. Alejandro Tabilo
31. Alex Michelsen
32. Brandon Nakashima
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Madison Keys
6. Jasmine Paolini
7. Elena Rybakina
8. Zheng Qinwen
9. Mirra Andreeva
10. Emma Navarro
11. Paula Badosa
12. Daria Kasatkina
13. Diana Shnaider
14. Danielle Collins
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Beatriz Haddad Maia
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Amanda Anisimova
19. Donna Vekic
20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
21. Yulia Putintseva
22. Clara Tauson
23. Elina Svitolina
24. Liudmila Samsonova
25. Katie Boulter
26. Jelena Ostapenko
27. Leylah Fernandez
28. Elise Mertens
29. Maria Sakkari
30. Magdalena Frech
31. Linda Noskova
32. Ons Jabeur
What is the Indian Wells 2025 schedule of play?
Wednesday, March 5: Men’s and women’s singles first round
Thursday, March 6: Men’s and women’s singles first round
Friday, March 7: Men’s and women’s singles second round
Saturday, March 8: Men’s and women’s singles second round
Sunday, March 9: Men’s and women’s singles third round
Monday, March 10: Men’s and women’s singles third round
Tuesday, March 11: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Wednesday, March 12: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Thursday, March 13: Men's and women's singles fourth round
Friday, March 14: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Saturday, March 15: Men’s and women’s singles semi-finals
Sunday, March 16: Men’s and women’s singles finals
Who are the recent Indian Wells champions?
Recent Indian Wells champions
Men's champions
2024 – Carlos Alcaraz
2023 – Carlos Alcaraz
2022 – Taylor Fritz
2021 – Cameron Norrie
2020 – N/A
2019 – Dominic Thiem
2018 – Juan Martin del Potro
2017 – Roger Federer
2016 – Novak Djokovic
2015 – Novak Djokovic
Women's champions
2024 – Iga Swiatek
2023 – Elena Rybakina
2022 – Iga Swiatek
2021 – Paula Badosa
2020 – N/A
2019 – Bianca Andreescu
2018 – Naomi Osaka
2017 – Elena Vesnina
2016 – Victoria Azarenka
2015 – Simona Halep
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
