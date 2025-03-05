How to watch Indian Wells 2025: live stream tennis online, What TV channel?

The BNP Paribas Open, AKA Indian Wells Open, will see Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek defend their titles in California

Carlos Alcaraz, wearing pink and blue outfit, on court ahead of the Indian Wells 2025 tennis tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch Indian Wells 2025 as the ATP and WTA calendars combine for the unofficial fifth grand slam at the cavernous Tennis Garden in the California desert.

In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz returns as the two-time defending champion, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the past two finals. The Spaniard has one title to his name this season, the Rotterdam Open at the beginning of February, and will start as favorite.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Indian Wells tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.

Watch Indian Wells 2025 tennis: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Event dates: Mar 5 – 16, 2025
  • Daily start: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT
  • Finals dates: March 16

Best free stream trials

Use a VPN to watch any Indian Wells 2025 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Indian Wells 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

FREE trial Indian Wells 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

You can watch Indian Wells 2025 with English-language commentary with 7-day free trials in the US and Australia.

In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial ends.

In Australia, meanwhile, beIN Sports are also offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the US

Indian Wells 2025 is available exclusively live on the Tennis Channel in the US, with a FREE 7-day trial.

Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with that 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option with hundreds of other channel available? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TVSling TV

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.

PREFERRED PARTNER

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in the UK

Indian Wells 2025 live streams will be on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the US Open 2025, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You can find a list of other broadcasters with Indian Wells 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

How to watch Indian Wells 2025 live streams in Australia

If you're a tennis fan Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports to watch all the Indian Wells 2025 action, with a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs $14.99 month or $149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial period ends.

In addition to Indian Wells, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Indian Wells action as if you were back home.

Official Indian Wells 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

More about the Indian Wells 2025 tennis players

More about the tennis players in Indian Wells 2025

Novak Djokovic – with coach Andy Murray again in his corner after their Australian Open trial – seeks a sixth title to add yet another outright record to his stellar resumé and is in the same quarter as Alcaraz, Melbourne Park runner-up Alexander Zverev will be top seed and seeking to put the final loss to Sinner behind him and Medvedev wanting to go one better. Ben Shelton, semi-finalist in Australia, will be a home hopeful to go with third seed (and 2022 champion) Taylor Fritz.

The women's singles is wide open. Iga Swiatek may have won two of the past three titles at Indian Wells, but hard courts are far from the Pole's favorite surface, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka has struggled in 2025 since losing the Australian Open final to a resurgent Madison Keys. Keys is the only player on tour to win two titles this year and should be inspired by a home crowd that will also cheer for third seed Coco Gauff.

A potential second round opponent for Gauff is former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who returns to action after a worrying incident in Dubai where a fan displayed 'fixated behavior' and had to be ejected. Another big potential second round tie – all seeded players receive a first round bye – could feature Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng against two-time Indian Wells winner Victoria Azarenka.

Finally, fresh from becoming the youngest Masters 1000 winner in Dubai, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva will be looking to back that triumph up with her biggest win yet.

Who are the seeded players at Indian Wells 2025?

Men's and women's seeds

Men's seeds

1. Alexander Zverev
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Casper Ruud
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Andrey Rublev
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Tommy Paul
11. Ben Shelton
12. Holger Rune
13. Jack Draper
14. Grigor Dimitrov
15. Lorenzo Musetti
16. Frances Tiafoe
17. Felix Auger-Aliassime
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Tomas Machac
20. Arthur Fils
21. Hubert Hurkacz
22. Karen Khachanov
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Sebastian Korda
25. Francisco Cerundolo
26. Alexei Popyrin
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Matteo Berrettini
29. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
30. Alejandro Tabilo
31. Alex Michelsen
32. Brandon Nakashima

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Madison Keys
6. Jasmine Paolini
7. Elena Rybakina
8. Zheng Qinwen
9. Mirra Andreeva
10. Emma Navarro
11. Paula Badosa
12. Daria Kasatkina
13. Diana Shnaider
14. Danielle Collins
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Beatriz Haddad Maia
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Amanda Anisimova
19. Donna Vekic
20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
21. Yulia Putintseva
22. Clara Tauson
23. Elina Svitolina
24. Liudmila Samsonova
25. Katie Boulter
26. Jelena Ostapenko
27. Leylah Fernandez
28. Elise Mertens
29. Maria Sakkari
30. Magdalena Frech
31. Linda Noskova
32. Ons Jabeur

What is the Indian Wells 2025 schedule of play?

Wednesday, March 5: Men’s and women’s singles first round

Thursday, March 6: Men’s and women’s singles first round

Friday, March 7: Men’s and women’s singles second round

Saturday, March 8: Men’s and women’s singles second round

Sunday, March 9: Men’s and women’s singles third round

Monday, March 10: Men’s and women’s singles third round

Tuesday, March 11: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 12: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Thursday, March 13: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Friday, March 14: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Saturday, March 15: Men’s and women’s singles semi-finals

Sunday, March 16: Men’s and women’s singles finals

Who are the recent Indian Wells champions?

Recent Indian Wells champions

Men's champions

2024 – Carlos Alcaraz
2023 – Carlos Alcaraz
2022 – Taylor Fritz
2021 – Cameron Norrie
2020 – N/A
2019 – Dominic Thiem
2018 – Juan Martin del Potro
2017 – Roger Federer
2016 – Novak Djokovic
2015 – Novak Djokovic

Women's champions

2024 – Iga Swiatek
2023 – Elena Rybakina
2022 – Iga Swiatek
2021 – Paula Badosa
2020 – N/A
2019 – Bianca Andreescu
2018 – Naomi Osaka
2017 – Elena Vesnina
2016 – Victoria Azarenka
2015 – Simona Halep

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Australian Open 2025: how to watch, live streams, schedule, seeds, Day 15, men's final – Sinner vs Zverev, players on court
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point during an Australian Open 2025 tennis match
Raducanu vs Swiatek live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 match online for free today
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her on-court television interview after winning against Paula Badosa of Spain in the Women&#039;s Singles Semifinal during day 12 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sabalenka vs Keys live stream: how to watch today's Australian Open 2025 women’s final online and for free, Sabalenka levels at one set all
Novak Djokovic makes a &#039;listen&#039; gesture by his ear during an Australian Open 2025 match
Djokovic vs Zverev live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 match online for free, matchday Down Under
Jannik Sinner of Italy in action ahead of the men&#039;s final – Sinner vs Zverev – at the Australian Open 2025
Sinner vs Zverev live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 final online for free, today, players on court
Badminton player Anders Antonsen of Denmark, wearing light blue sweatband and vest, clenches his fists in victory ahead of his appearance at the BWF World Tour Badminton Finals 2024
Watch BWF World Tour Badminton Finals 2024: free live stream, online, draw, schedule
