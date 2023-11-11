India vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023

Watch an India vs Netherlands live stream

Looking for a free India vs Netherlands live stream? Every game is FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch India vs Netherlands, wherever you are, just below.

India vs Netherlands: preview

India versus the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the 45th and final group game of the 2023 cricket world cup. It is also top against bottom in the group.

The ground has provided some high-scoring this world cup. It was here that New Zealand compiled a match-losing 401-6 against Pakistan and where Australia made 367-9 against Pakistan. Virat Kohli probably could not wish for better conditions for a man poised on the verge of a record- breaking 50th one day international century in what would be his 290th ODI. He currently shares the record of 49 centuries with Sachin Tendulkar, who played 463 ODIs. Kohli already has two centuries this world cup, in which he averages 108.

India, too, stand on the verge of a record. If they beat the Netherlands they will have gone through the nine-game group stage unbeaten. Teams have gone unbeaten through a group stage before but never one of this length. Australia’s six-game winning run in 2003 is the nearest. The only other time the world cup has had a ten-team group was in 2019, when India again topped the group, but with seven wins, a loss and a no result.

Victory would take the Netherlands, who have won two of their eight games so far, off the bottom of the table.

Read on as we explain how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an India vs Netherlands live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

FREE India vs Netherlands live streams

Where to find FREE India vs Netherlands live streams

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

In Australia and Pakistan, select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown for FREE on 9Now and PTV Sports but not including this match for Australians. In the UK, the final will be shown for FREE on My5.

Are you from any of these countries but planning to travel during the tournament? Use a cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch India vs Netherlands from anywhere:

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Global India vs Netherlands live streams

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch India vs Netherlands in Australia

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches – including the final, semis and every Australia game – are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, but not this one, sadly. To watch India vs Netherlands live streams in Australia you'll need Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream in the US (and Canada)

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream in the UK

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. However, the final is also being shown for FREE on Channel 5 and My5. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs Netherlands live stream in New Zealand