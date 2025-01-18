Everton vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Can David Moyes gain his first win since returning to Goodison Park?

Three Everton players applaud the crowd at the end of a Premier League game
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
The Everton vs Tottenham live stream features two teams in desperate need of a victory after a poor run of results in the Premier League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Everton vs Tottenham from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Goodison Park was rocking in midweek as David Moyes made his return to the club he managed from 2002 to 2013. The Scot is a beloved figure at Everton but has a serious challenge on his hands and was unable to prevent the Blues falling to a third straight league defeat. That 1-0 loss to Aston Villa leaves the Merseyside club just one point above the relegation zone and in desperate need of a win.

Struggling with injuries to key players and without a win in five league games, it’s been a tough season so far for Tottenham. Spurs are a staggering 23 points behind leaders Liverpool and find themselves sliding down the table. After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Arsenal, manager Ange Postecoglou took aim at his players, calling their recent performances "unacceptable" and demanding a response.

Here's where to watch Everton vs Tottenham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live stream in the US

USA Network

The Everton vs Tottenham live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Everton vs Tottenham live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $46 a month (with your a discount on your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

The Everton vs Tottenham live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

On holiday outside of the UK? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

When does Everton vs Tottenham start?

Everton vs Tottenham kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, January 19.

That's 1am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia.

Can I watch Everton vs Tottenham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Everton vs Tottenham broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

