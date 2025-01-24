How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: free WSL live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Women live stream is a huge clash that sees the top two sides in the WSL meet. The result will have a major impact on who ultimately lifts the trophy.

The Blues go into this game six points clear of their London rivals. Although boss Sonia Bompastor insists “we don't focus on the table,” a victory would give them a huge boost in the battle to retain the title. She also acknowledged that her opponents “have a lot of quality” and are undefeated since the last time they played… Chelsea.

This is just Renée Slegers’s second league match in full-time charge of the Gunners. They beat Crystal Palace 0-5 last weekend and comfortably defeated Brighton 0-4 in their League Cup quarter-final during the week. They are going to have to show some aggression to try and win at a packed Stamford Bridge.

Read on to find out how you can watch this game live, possibly for free. Make sure you catch all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25 too.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, January 26

Start time (Sat): 8.30am ET / 1.30pm GMT Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

How to watch Chelseavs Arsenal Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams for free

The Chelsea vs Arsenal WSL 2024/25 live stream is FREE on BBC iPlayer.

The game is also being shown on BBC Two. Fans in the UK will need to have a valid TV licence to watch the games on the BBC.

Kiwis can also access the game for free. It is going to be available via the WSL YouTube Channel in New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? Access your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights, including Chelsea vs Arsenal, are held by ESPN.

This means games are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads).

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal WSL live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will show Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women live in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, including Chelsea vs Arsenal, are on Sportsnet Now Plus in Canada.

Sporsnet Now Plus have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live streams in New Zealand

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream is available for free on YouTube in New Zealand.

DAZN is another place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Can I watch Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Women's Super League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@BarclaysWSL), TikTok (@BarclaysWSL) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).

Can I watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services like CBS and Sky Sports, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel, including Chelsea vs Arsenal. If you find yourself away from home and geo-blocked, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual WSL free live stream from abroad.