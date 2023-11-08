Brighton vs Ajax live stream: How to watch Europa League game online for free and on TV

Watch a Brighton vs Ajax live stream

Every UEFA Europa League 2023/24 game is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US (7-day free trial). DAZN in Canada, Sony LIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia, and beIN Sport in New Zealand show the action too. This one is also free on Virgin Media Player (Ireland). Full information on how to watch Europa League live streams, wherever you are, just below.

Brighton vs Ajax preview

The Europa League group action continues with the Ajax vs Brighton live stream. It takes place in the grand setting of the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, and it should be a fascinating encounter.

Brighton claimed their first-ever European win in the reverse fixture last month. Their progressive, attacking brand of football was too much for an Ajax side having a terrible season. They will undoubtedly try to bring that to this game, although away trips in Europe are always more challenging. The Seagulls also remain beset by injuries and are missing the likes of Solly March and Pervis Estupiñán, to name but two. They may though be able to welcome back Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster.

The home side have more European pedigree than their opponents, but not much has gone right for them so far this season. They sit eleventh in the Eredivisie, having only recently moved away from the drop zone. Ajax were heavily exposed on the British south coast but have managed a couple of wins under new boss John van 't Schip and will be keen to keep that honeymoon period going in front of their own fans. There is also a goal threat in the form of former Spurs forward Steven Bergwijn.

Read on as we explain how you can get an Ajax vs Brighton live stream wherever you are. You can also find out how to watch the Champions League online.

How to watch Ajax vs Brighton for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Ajax vs Brighton absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Ajax vs Brighton is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Virgin Media Player.

How to watch Europa League live streams round the world

How to watch the Ajax vs Brighton: live stream soccer in the US without cable

How to watch Ajax vs Brighton live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Premier League, Serie A and Champions League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch the Europa League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get an Ajax vs Brighton live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN shows the Europa League every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get the Europa League, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Europa League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Ajax vs Brighton in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Europa League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Ajax vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Europa League football in New Zealand. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch an Ajax vs Brighton live stream in India