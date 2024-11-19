Brazil vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere
Brazil vs Uruguay broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
The Brazil vs Uruguay live stream will be arguably the game of the matchday in South American qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brazil vs Uruguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Brazil's participation at the next World Cup is hardly in doubt – they sit fourth with a five-point buffer to the intercontinental playoff position – but that doesn't mean things are going especially well for Dorival Junior's side. After wretched Copa America, where they exited to Tuesday's opponents in the quarter-finals, A Selecao have struggled and only drew 1-1 with Venezuela last time out. They must again do without Alisson, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, while Vanderson is suspended, but Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Savinho are all expected to feature.
Confidence will be high in the Uruguay camp after Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte scored a late winner against Colombia to draw la Celeste level on points with los Cafeteros. Marcelo Bielsa's side have also won the past two meetings with Brazil, and they now sit second in the qualifying standings, despite the occasional murmuring from the squad questioning El Loco's methods. Retired record goalscorer Luis Suarez certainly had some choice words recently for the former Leeds boss. Whatever the truth, this will be a fascinating contest between two of South America's traditional heavyweights.
Here's where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.
Watch Brazil vs Uruguay Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Tue, Nov. 19
- Start time: 7.45pm ET / 4.45pm PT / 12.45 am GMT (Nov. 20) / 11.45am AEDT (Nov. 20)
Best free streams
- SBS On Demand (AUS)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Brazil vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters
You can watch Brazil vs Uruguay for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There is also a free-to-air streaming option from Globo in Brazil.
Usually in Australia or Brazil but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS or Globo as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
- SBS On Demand – Australia
- Globo –Brazil
Official Brazil vs Uruguay broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
No broadcaster details have yet been released for the Brazil vs Uruguay live stream in Africa. We will update this page with more information as it's made available.
Americas
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
- Bolivia
The broadcast rights for the Brazil vs Uruguay game in Bolivia belong to FBF Play and Tigo Sports 2.
- Empty list
- Argentina
The broadcast rights for the Brazil vs Uruguay in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play.
- Brazil
The broadcast rights for the Brazil vs Uruguay game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo.
- Chile
The Brazil vs Uruguay World Cup qualifier will be shown on Mega in Chile.
- Peru
Brazil vs Uruguay will be shown on Movistar Play and Gol Peru in Peru.
- Uruguay
You can watch Brazil vs Uruguay on NS Eventos, 1AUF, TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCCMontecable HD 1 and Cardinal TV.
- USA and Canada
Brazil vs Uruguay will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.
Oceania
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
- Australia
SBS On Demand will show the Brazil vs Uruguay World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.
Asia
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
- Indonesia
Vision have the rights to Brazil vs Uruguay in Indonesia.
- Malaysia
Astro have the rights to Brazil vs Uruguay in Malaysia.
- Thailand
BG Sports is home to the Brazil vs Uruguay qualifier in Thailand.
Middle East
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
- Saudi Arabia
Brazil vs Uruguay will be shown on SSC in Saudi Arabia.
Europe
Click to see more Brazil vs Uruguay live streams▼
- Balkans
Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Brazil vs Uruguay live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.
- United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
Brazil vs Uruguay will be shown on Premier Sports in both the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
- Norway
Brazil vs Uruguay will be broadcast in Norway on VG+.
- Portugal
Brazil vs Uruguay will be broadcast on TV Sports 1 in Portugal.
- Ukraine
In Ukraine, you can watch Brazil vs Uruguay on Megogo Football 1.
Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Brazil can watch a Brazil vs Uruguay free live stream.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Brazil vs Uruguay free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When does Brazil vs Uruguay kick off?
The Brazil vs Uruguay game takes place at 7.45pm ET / 4.45pm PT on Tuesday, November 19. That's 12.45am GMT in the UK and 11.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in Australia.
Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).
Disclaimer
