Brazil vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

How-to
By
published

Brazil vs Uruguay broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Brazilian national team players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of the Brazil vs Uruguay live stream
(Image credit: Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Brazil vs Uruguay live stream will be arguably the game of the matchday in South American qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brazil vs Uruguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Brazil's participation at the next World Cup is hardly in doubt – they sit fourth with a five-point buffer to the intercontinental playoff position – but that doesn't mean things are going especially well for Dorival Junior's side. After wretched Copa America, where they exited to Tuesday's opponents in the quarter-finals, A Selecao have struggled and only drew 1-1 with Venezuela last time out. They must again do without Alisson, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, while Vanderson is suspended, but Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Savinho are all expected to feature.

Confidence will be high in the Uruguay camp after Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte scored a late winner against Colombia to draw la Celeste level on points with los Cafeteros. Marcelo Bielsa's side have also won the past two meetings with Brazil, and they now sit second in the qualifying standings, despite the occasional murmuring from the squad questioning El Loco's methods. Retired record goalscorer Luis Suarez certainly had some choice words recently for the former Leeds boss. Whatever the truth, this will be a fascinating contest between two of South America's traditional heavyweights.

Here's where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Brazil vs Uruguay Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Tue, Nov. 19
  • Start time: 7.45pm ET / 4.45pm PT / 12.45 am GMT (Nov. 20) / 11.45am AEDT (Nov. 20)

Best free streams

FREE Brazil vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Brazil vs Uruguay for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There is also a free-to-air streaming option from Globo in Brazil.

Usually in Australia or Brazil but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS or Globo as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Brazil vs Uruguay live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Brazil vs Uruguay live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Brazil vs Uruguay broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Oceania

Asia 

Middle East

Europe

Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay for free?

When does Brazil vs Uruguay kick off?

The Brazil vs Uruguay game takes place at 7.45pm ET / 4.45pm PT on Tuesday, November 19. That's 12.45am GMT in the UK and 11.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in Australia.

Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.