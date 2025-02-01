Benavidez vs Morrell live stream: how to watch boxing online, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard

This is a must-watch PPV between two of the hottest boxers around right now, as David Benavidez goes head-to-head with David Morrell at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are unbeaten ahead of their upcoming bout. Benavidez, the 'Mexican Monster', holds the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight title and is renowned for his explosive strength.

Morrell holds the WBA "regular" light-heavyweight title after beating Radivoje Kalajdzic in August. The Cuban will hope his powerful punch wins the day this weekend.

Here’s how to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in the US

The Benavidez vs Morrell live stream is available on Amazon Prime PPV from 8pm ET in the US, with the ringwalks are expected at 11pm ET.

You'll need to pay $79.99 to watch the fight, as well as signing up for an Amazon account (you don't need a Prime membership).

Another option is PPV.com, where the bout is also priced at $79.99.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in the UK

The Benavidez vs Morrell live stream is also being shown on Amazon Prime PPV in the UK. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled to take place at 4am GMT.

You'll first need to sign up for a Prime account, with 30-day free trials available to new customers. After that, it's a £19.99 PPV to watch the fight.

Prime members can warm up for the showdown by watching Gloves Off – a free docuseries following the pair in the build to fight night.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Canada

Amazon Prime has the rights to show Benavidez vs Morrell in Canada as well. The card starts at 8pm ET, with the ringwalks taking place around 11pm ET.

Once you've logged into your normal Amazon account (no Prime membership required), you can pay the one-off fee of $79.99 to watch the fight.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Australia

For a Benavidez vs Morrell live stream in Australia, Kayo Sports has you sorted. Live coverage will begin at 12pm AEDT, ahead of the ringwalks at 3pm.

To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site Kayo Sports Main Event. It's a $49.95 PPV Down Under.

Benavidez vs Morrell tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 David Benavidez David Morrell Nationality USA Cuba Age 28 27 Height 6' 2" 6' 1" Reach 74" 78" Fights 29 11 Record 29-0-0 (24 KOs) 9-0-0 (9 KOs)

When does Benavidez vs Morrell start? The card begins at 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT on Saturday, February 1. The Benavidez vs Morrell ringwalks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT (Sunday).

What is the cheapest Benavidez vs Morrell PPV price? In the UK, the Benavidez vs Morrell PPV price is just £20 - a fraction of the $80 fee that American boxing fans will pay. In Australia, the PPV price is AU$50. There are no free Benavidez vs Morrell streams, which is to be expected

What is the full card for Benavidez vs Morrell? David Benavidez vs David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title Stephen Fulton vs Angel Fierro; Light welterweight Jesus Ramos vs Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title