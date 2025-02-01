Benavidez vs Morrell live stream: how to watch boxing online, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard

This is a must-watch PPV between two of the hottest boxers around right now, as David Benavidez goes head-to-head with David Morrell at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Both fighters are unbeaten ahead of their upcoming bout. Benavidez, the 'Mexican Monster', holds the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight title and is renowned for his explosive strength.
Morrell holds the WBA "regular" light-heavyweight title after beating Radivoje Kalajdzic in August. The Cuban will hope his powerful punch wins the day this weekend.
Here’s how to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams online and from anywhere.
Watch Benavidez vs Morrell: Quick Guide
Date and Times
- Date: Saturday, February 1
- Start time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT (Sunday)
- Main event ringwalks (approx.): 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT (Sunday)
Use a VPN to watch Benavidez vs Morrell from abroad
How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in the US
The Benavidez vs Morrell live stream is available on Amazon Prime PPV from 8pm ET in the US, with the ringwalks are expected at 11pm ET.
You'll need to pay $79.99 to watch the fight, as well as signing up for an Amazon account (you don't need a Prime membership).
Another option is PPV.com, where the bout is also priced at $79.99.
Usually based in the US but travelling abroad right now? You'll need a VPN to access your usual subscription. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in the UK
The Benavidez vs Morrell live stream is also being shown on Amazon Prime PPV in the UK. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled to take place at 4am GMT.
You'll first need to sign up for a Prime account, with 30-day free trials available to new customers. After that, it's a £19.99 PPV to watch the fight.
Prime members can warm up for the showdown by watching Gloves Off – a free docuseries following the pair in the build to fight night.
Living in the UK but currently overseas? You should use a VPN to access your Prime account. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Canada
Amazon Prime has the rights to show Benavidez vs Morrell in Canada as well. The card starts at 8pm ET, with the ringwalks taking place around 11pm ET.
Once you've logged into your normal Amazon account (no Prime membership required), you can pay the one-off fee of $79.99 to watch the fight.
Usually based in Canada but not home at the moment? You should use a VPN to watch the fight. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Australia
For a Benavidez vs Morrell live stream in Australia, Kayo Sports has you sorted. Live coverage will begin at 12pm AEDT, ahead of the ringwalks at 3pm.
To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site Kayo Sports Main Event. It's a $49.95 PPV Down Under.
An Australian resident who's away for the fight? You should use a VPN to access your Kayo subscription. We recommend NordVPN.
Benavidez vs Morrell tale of the tape
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|David Benavidez
|David Morrell
|Nationality
|USA
|Cuba
|Age
|28
|27
|Height
|6' 2"
|6' 1"
|Reach
|74"
|78"
|Fights
|29
|11
|Record
|29-0-0 (24 KOs)
|9-0-0 (9 KOs)
When does Benavidez vs Morrell start?
The card begins at 8pm ET / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT on Saturday, February 1.
The Benavidez vs Morrell ringwalks are expected at approximately 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT (Sunday).
What is the cheapest Benavidez vs Morrell PPV price?
In the UK, the Benavidez vs Morrell PPV price is just £20 - a fraction of the $80 fee that American boxing fans will pay. In Australia, the PPV price is AU$50. There are no free Benavidez vs Morrell streams, which is to be expected
What is the full card for Benavidez vs Morrell?
David Benavidez vs David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles
Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title
Stephen Fulton vs Angel Fierro; Light welterweight
Jesus Ramos vs Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight
Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title
