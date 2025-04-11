How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, channel

Max Verstappen secured his first win of the 2025 season in Japan.

Race starts 4pm BST / 11am ET – Sunday, April 13

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams to see if any of the leading contenders for the 2025 F1 title can pull away from their rivals.

There have been three different winners in the first three races of the season, with Lando Norris topping the podium in Australia, McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri victorious in China, and reigning champion Max Verstappen taking his first checkered flag of 2025 in Japan.

A single point separates Norris and Verstappen at the top of the driver standings, as last year’s title tussle continues into the new season. Red Bull’s Verstappen won in Bahrain last year, but he and the McLarens are unlikely to get it all their own way this weekend, especially with the Mercedes of George Russell and F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli not looking too far off the pace. Charles Leclerc’s fourth place at Suzuka suggests the Ferraris could also come into contention as the season progresses. Could the Formula 1 2025 season have a fourth winner in as many races?

Here’s a quick guide to how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams from anywhere – including options to watch the Formula 1 action for free.

Can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free?

Formula 1 live streams are behind a paywall in many countries, but lucky motor racing fans in Austria and Belgium can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix (including qualifying sessions) for free.

Viewers in Austria can tune in on Servus TV, while Belgian viewers can watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams on RTBF Auvio.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to watch your regular stream from anywhere..

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from anywhere

Austrian or Belgian motorsport fans traveling or working overseas this weekend will need to use a VPN to access free Bahrain Grand Prix F1 streams.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams online in the US

US viewers can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on ESPN2. For the first time this year you won’t need to stay up into the small hours to follow the action, because the fourth race of the 2025 F1 season starts at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning.

Don’t have cable? There’s no need to worry because you can access ESPN2 via OTT provider Sling TV. You’ll need Sling Orange to watch ESPN2, which will cost you $46/month, though new users usually save 50% on their first month.

Friday’s practice sessions (7.30am and 11.00am ET) are available on ESPNU, while you can watch Saturday’s final practice and qualifying sessions (8.30am and 12.00pm ET, respectively) on ESPN2.

Every grand prix of the 2025 F1 season will air on Disney-owned ESPN platforms, with races shared between ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The five ABC races are also available on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast Spanish language coverage, while ESPN Plus will offer two alternative viewing options for every race: a live, interactive driver tracker, and an on-board cameras channel that switches between different drivers’ perspectives throughout the race. As it has in previous seasons, ESPN’s F1 coverage will feature some of Sky Sports’ programming from the UK.

If you want to tune in on the move, iOS and Android users in the US can watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams via the F1 TV Pro app. It costs $10.99/month or $84.99/year. You’ll have to splash out for F1 TV Premium to get 4K streams.

If you have access to any of these services but are currently out of the country, you can use NordVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend of the Formula 1 season. You can currently get Sky Sports F1 for £20/month on top of your regular Sky TV subscription, and you also have the option to watch the action in up to 4K. The race gets underway at 4.00pm BST in the UK.

Another place you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix is streaming service Now Sports , which gives you access to 12 Sky Sports channels and on-demand content – though, sadly, not in 4K. It usually costs £34.99/month but is currently available for £26.00/month if you sign up for six months. You also have the option of a £14.99 Day Membership if you just want to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix.

If you don’t mind tuning in a bit later, extended highlights of the Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast for free on Channel 4 at 10.05pm BST on Sunday night. It’s available via both terrestrial TV and the Channel 4 streaming service, but remember that you’ll need a valid UK TV Licence to view.

Out of the country? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

Where to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in Australia

Formula 1 fans down under can watch every race of the Formula 1 season on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports. You’ll need to stay up late for the Bahrain Grand Prix, however, because it gets underway at 1.00am AEST on Monday morning.

A subscription to Kayo Standard costs $25/month, but you’ll have to pay $40/month if you want to watch the F1 action in 4K. A 7-day free-trial is available.

Fox Sports' F1 live streams are available through Foxtel.

Going to be outside Oz during the Bahrain Grand Prix? Simply download NordVPN to gain access from overseas.

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix F1 streams in India

F1 fans in India can watch the entire F1 season – including the Bahrain Grand Prix – via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 49 rupees (around 57 cents) per race.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 timetable

Friday, April 11

Practice 1 9.30pm AEST / 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

9.30pm AEST / 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Practice 2 1.00am AEST (Saturday) / 4.00pm BST / 11.00am ET

Saturday, April 12

Practice 3 10.30pm AEST / 1.30pm BST / 8.30am ET

10.30pm AEST / 1.30pm BST / 8.30am ET Qualifying 2.00am AEST (Sunday) / 5.00pm BST / 12.00pm ET

Sunday, April 13

Race 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00pm BST / 11.00am ET

Formula 1 2025 schedule

Round 1: Australia, March 14-16

Round 2: China, March 21-23

Round 3: Japan, April 4-6

Round 4: Bahrain, April 11-13

Round 5: Saudi Arabia, April 18-20

Round 6: Miami, May 2-4

Round 7: Emilia-Romagna, May 16-18

Round 8: Monaco, May 23-25

Round 9: Spain, May 30-June 1

Round 10: Canada, June 13-15

Round 11: Austria, June 27-29

Round 12: Great Britain, July 4-6

Round 13: Belgium, July 25-27

Round 14: Hungary, August 1-3

Round 15: Netherlands, August 29-31

Round 16: Italy, September 5-7

Round 17: Azerbaijan, September 19-21

Round 18: Singapore, October 3-5

Round 19: United States, October 17-19

Round 20: Mexico, October 24-26

Round 21: Brazil, November 7-9

Round 22: Las Vegas, November 20-22

Round 23: Qatar, November 28-30

Round 24: Abu Dhabi, December 5-7