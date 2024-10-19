Azim vs Davies live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

Watch the Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies live stream on Saturday to see two British fighters headline a stacked card at the Copper Box Arena, London. Below we have all the info on how to watch Azim vs Davies from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

The hype surround Azim is real and fully justified. Standing a huge 5ft 11in for a light-welterweight, the 22-year-old from Slough has dynamite in his fists and will defend his European title for a second time this year after a fifth-round stoppage of Enock Poulsen in February. Trained by Shane McGuigan, the Assassin was scheduled to fight Harlem Eubank this autumn but that fight never got past the face off and he'll now meet the biggest name on a resume that's a little light.

Davies may not start as favorite, but the 32-year-old certainly starts with the more in-ring grade, having faced former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor, Miguel Vazquez and Jack Catterall. Two Tanks lost last time out to Ismael Barroso for the WBA interim title, but beating Lewis Ritson in his bout before that was proof of his heavy hands and ability to mix it at European level.

Can Azim maintain his perfect start to a pro career that shows much promise? Here's where to watch Azim vs Davies boxing live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Azim vs Davies Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sat, Oct 19

Start time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Main event: 10pm BST / 5pm ET (approx.) Best streams Peacock (US)

Sky Sports (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch Azim vs Davies from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Azim vs Davies live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Azim vs Davies in the US

The Azim vs Davies live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when traveling outside of the States.

How to watch Azim vs Davies live streams in the UK

The Azim vs Davies live stream, and full undercard, is being shown on Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Sky Sports+ is a brand-new channel that is included in a full Sky Sports subscription at no extra cost. If you already have a full Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month, you’re all set! Sky Sports+ will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

However, if you have a single sports pack subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the full Sky Sports pack to enjoy Sky Sports+.

The Azim vs Davies bout, excluding the full undercard, will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. That means you can watch via a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Can I watch Azim vs Davies live streams in Ukraine?

Previous Adam Azim fights have been available via Ukraine's ultra-cheap Megogo streaming service. However, as this is an all-British affair it doesn't look like Megogo will be providing any coverage of Azim vs Davies. We'll keep our eyes peeled and update you if anything changes.

Azim vs Davies tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Adam Azim Ohara Davies Nationality British British Date of birth July 21, 2002 February 9, 1992 Height 5' 11" 5' 7" Reach 71" 71" Total fights 11 28 Record 11-0 (8 KOs) 25-3 (18 KOs)

When does Azim vs Davies start? The card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST on Saturday, October 19, that's 5am AEDT on Sunday, October 20. The main event ringwalks are set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST on Saturday, that's 8am AEDT on Sunday.

What is the full card for the Azim vs Davies live stream? Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans Dan Azeez vs Lewis Edmondson Michael McKinson vs Tulani Mbenge Jeamie TKV vs Franklin Ignatius Shannon Courtenay vs Catherine Tacone Ramos Francesca Hennessy vs Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes