Azim vs Davies live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard
The highly rated Assassin faces Two Tanks at the Copper Box Arena
Watch the Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies live stream on Saturday to see two British fighters headline a stacked card at the Copper Box Arena, London. Below we have all the info on how to watch Azim vs Davies from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.
The hype surround Azim is real and fully justified. Standing a huge 5ft 11in for a light-welterweight, the 22-year-old from Slough has dynamite in his fists and will defend his European title for a second time this year after a fifth-round stoppage of Enock Poulsen in February. Trained by Shane McGuigan, the Assassin was scheduled to fight Harlem Eubank this autumn but that fight never got past the face off and he'll now meet the biggest name on a resume that's a little light.
Davies may not start as favorite, but the 32-year-old certainly starts with the more in-ring grade, having faced former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor, Miguel Vazquez and Jack Catterall. Two Tanks lost last time out to Ismael Barroso for the WBA interim title, but beating Lewis Ritson in his bout before that was proof of his heavy hands and ability to mix it at European level.
Can Azim maintain his perfect start to a pro career that shows much promise? Here's where to watch Azim vs Davies boxing live streams online from anywhere.
Watch Azim vs Davies Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Sat, Oct 19
- Start time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
- Main event: 10pm BST / 5pm ET (approx.)
Best streams
- Peacock (US)
- Sky Sports (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch Azim vs Davies from abroad
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Azim vs Davies live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
How to watch Azim vs Davies in the US
The Azim vs Davies live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.
The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.
Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when traveling outside of the States.
How to watch Azim vs Davies live streams in the UK
The Azim vs Davies live stream, and full undercard, is being shown on Sky Sports+ in the UK.
Sky Sports+ is a brand-new channel that is included in a full Sky Sports subscription at no extra cost. If you already have a full Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month, you’re all set! Sky Sports+ will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.
However, if you have a single sports pack subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the full Sky Sports pack to enjoy Sky Sports+.
The Azim vs Davies bout, excluding the full undercard, will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. That means you can watch via a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.
Can I watch Azim vs Davies live streams in Ukraine?
Previous Adam Azim fights have been available via Ukraine's ultra-cheap Megogo streaming service. However, as this is an all-British affair it doesn't look like Megogo will be providing any coverage of Azim vs Davies. We'll keep our eyes peeled and update you if anything changes.
Azim vs Davies tale of the tape
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Adam Azim
|Ohara Davies
|Nationality
|British
|British
|Date of birth
|July 21, 2002
|February 9, 1992
|Height
|5' 11"
|5' 7"
|Reach
|71"
|71"
|Total fights
|11
|28
|Record
|11-0 (8 KOs)
|25-3 (18 KOs)
When does Azim vs Davies start?
The card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST on Saturday, October 19, that's 5am AEDT on Sunday, October 20. The main event ringwalks are set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST on Saturday, that's 8am AEDT on Sunday.
What is the full card for the Azim vs Davies live stream?
Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies
Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans
Dan Azeez vs Lewis Edmondson
Michael McKinson vs Tulani Mbenge
Jeamie TKV vs Franklin Ignatius
Shannon Courtenay vs Catherine Tacone Ramos
Francesca Hennessy vs Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.