How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream: Summer Internationals 2024 2nd Test
Australia vs Wales broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
We've got all the details you need to watch Australia vs Wales live streams this weekend, including global TV channels and free options for the 2nd Test.
This two-match series Down Under was always going to be a rebuilding project for both sides, and it was the Aussies who had the better of the first encounter. A close game all the way, fullback Tom Wright's remarkable solo try from his own half with 10 minutes to go took the home side to an ultimately unassailable lead of 25-16.
New coach Joe Schmidt will be delighted with how his fresh-faced squad – including no less than seven debutants – went about things, combining tactical nous with welcome flashes of flair.
For Warren Gatland and Wales, the wait for a first international win in 2024 continues. Their pack showed signs that they can dominate sides, and they earned their stripes with a penalty try to keep their heads above water in the kinetic first half. There's nothing they'd like more than to head to Melbourne and repeat the famous win that they managed during last year's World Cup.
Australia vs Wales Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Kick-off time: 5.45am ET / 10.45am BST
Best free stream
- 9Now (Aus)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Australia vs Wales live stream broadcasters
This Wallabies' 2nd Test against Wales is being shown for FREE on Nine. So you can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream free on the 9Now streaming service, too.
Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Wales on 9Now from abroad.
Streaming service NZR+ is also set to show the game absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here.
Use a VPN to watch any Australia vs Wales stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Australia vs Wales rugby union stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream in the UK
You'll need Sky Sports to watch Australia vs Wales in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Action. Sky Sports prices start from £22 a month on top of a regular package, or you can watch with a Now Sports membership with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options.
How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream in the US
Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Australia vs Wales game in the US. This one starts in the early hours of Saturday morning at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT.
A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website.
That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.
Official Australia vs Wales broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this Australia vs Wales game in Canada – despite some listings suggesting it's on ESPN. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match in Central and South America.
Europe
- France
Rugby fans in France need a subscription to Canal+.
- Germany
NZR+ is showing the Summer Internationals in Germany, but is not among the lucky countries that gets to stream for free. Instead you'll need a Premium plan, starting from €11.99 a month.
- Italy
Like in the UK, you'll need access to Sky Italia.
- Switzerland
Swiss-based rugby fans can choose between Canal+ for French language commentary or Sky Italia for Italian.
- Spain and Andorra
You'll need access to Telefonica to stream this game.
- Rest of Europe
Australia vs Wales is on Premier Sports in the following countries in Europe: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Türkiye and Ukraine.
Asia
- Japan
You can watch the rugby on WOWOW in Japan.
- India
India is one of the territories where Australia vs Wales is streaming free on NZR+.
- China
China is another country where Australia vs Wales is streaming free on NZR+.
- Singapore
Singapore is among the countries where this game is being shown on Premier Sports.
- Rest of Asia
Free Australia vs Wales live streams are available on NZR+ in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.
Elsewhere, it's on Premier Sports in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines,, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
Oceania
- Australia
This Test is being shown absolutely free on Nine and its online 9Now platform. Alternatively, if you have a Stan Sport subscription and prefer to watch there, you can do so.
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs Wales in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass.
- Pacific Islands
Digicel is the Australia vs Wales broadcaster for the following island nationals of Oceania: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa.
Africa
SuperSport is the broadcaster of this rugby union match in across Africa and its adjacent islands.
Rest of the World
If your country has not been mentioned, then we suggest making the free NZR+ stream your first port of call.
Can I watch Australia vs Wales for free?
Lucky Wallabies fans in Australia can watch this game absolutely free on Nine on TV and 9Now online.
The only other free broadcaster that we're aware of for this game is NZR+, and then only in the following countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Australia vs Wales free from abroad.
What time does Australia vs Wales start?
Australia vs Wales starts at 7.45pm local time in Melbourne on Saturday, July 13.
Here are the Australia vs Wales kick-off times around the world:
- USA – 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT
- UK – 10.45am BST
- Mexico – 3.45am CST
- Brazil – 6.45am BRT
- Central Europe – 11.45am CET
- South Africa – 11.45am SAST
- India – 4.15pm IST
- Singapore – 5.45pm SGT
- Australia – 7.55pm AEST
- New Zealand – 9.45pm NZST
Can I watch Australia vs Wales on my mobile?
Most broadcasters showing Australia vs Wales have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with Australia vs Wales on the official social media pages of the two teams playing. So on X/Twitter that's @Wallabies and @WelshRugbyUnion, and Instagram at @Wallabies and @welshrugbyunion.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
