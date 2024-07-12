How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream: Summer Internationals 2024 2nd Test

We've got all the details you need to watch Australia vs Wales live streams this weekend, including global TV channels and free options for the 2nd Test.

This two-match series Down Under was always going to be a rebuilding project for both sides, and it was the Aussies who had the better of the first encounter. A close game all the way, fullback Tom Wright's remarkable solo try from his own half with 10 minutes to go took the home side to an ultimately unassailable lead of 25-16.

New coach Joe Schmidt will be delighted with how his fresh-faced squad – including no less than seven debutants – went about things, combining tactical nous with welcome flashes of flair.

For Warren Gatland and Wales, the wait for a first international win in 2024 continues. Their pack showed signs that they can dominate sides, and they earned their stripes with a penalty try to keep their heads above water in the kinetic first half. There's nothing they'd like more than to head to Melbourne and repeat the famous win that they managed during last year's World Cup.

FREE Australia vs Wales live stream broadcasters

This Wallabies' 2nd Test against Wales is being shown for FREE on Nine. So you can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream free on the 9Now streaming service, too. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Wales on 9Now from abroad. Streaming service NZR+ is also set to show the game absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here.

Use a VPN to watch any Australia vs Wales stream

How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream in the UK

You'll need Sky Sports to watch Australia vs Wales in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Action. Sky Sports prices start from £22 a month on top of a regular package, or you can watch with a Now Sports membership with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options.

How to watch Australia vs Wales live stream in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Australia vs Wales game in the US. This one starts in the early hours of Saturday morning at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Official Australia vs Wales broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this Australia vs Wales game in Canada – despite some listings suggesting it's on ESPN. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match in Central and South America.

Europe

France

Rugby fans in France need a subscription to Canal+.

Germany

NZR+ is showing the Summer Internationals in Germany, but is not among the lucky countries that gets to stream for free. Instead you'll need a Premium plan, starting from €11.99 a month.

Italy

Like in the UK, you'll need access to Sky Italia.

Switzerland

Swiss-based rugby fans can choose between Canal+ for French language commentary or Sky Italia for Italian.

Spain and Andorra

You'll need access to Telefonica to stream this game.

Rest of Europe

Australia vs Wales is on Premier Sports in the following countries in Europe: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Türkiye and Ukraine.

Asia

Japan

You can watch the rugby on WOWOW in Japan.

India

India is one of the territories where Australia vs Wales is streaming free on NZR+.

China

China is another country where Australia vs Wales is streaming free on NZR+.

Singapore

Singapore is among the countries where this game is being shown on Premier Sports.

Rest of Asia

Free Australia vs Wales live streams are available on NZR+ in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere, it's on Premier Sports in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines,, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Oceania

Australia

This Test is being shown absolutely free on Nine and its online 9Now platform. Alternatively, if you have a Stan Sport subscription and prefer to watch there, you can do so.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs Wales in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is the Australia vs Wales broadcaster for the following island nationals of Oceania: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa.

Africa

SuperSport is the broadcaster of this rugby union match in across Africa and its adjacent islands.

Rest of the World

If your country has not been mentioned, then we suggest making the free NZR+ stream your first port of call.

Can I watch Australia vs Wales for free? Lucky Wallabies fans in Australia can watch this game absolutely free on Nine on TV and 9Now online. The only other free broadcaster that we're aware of for this game is NZR+, and then only in the following countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Australia vs Wales free from abroad.

What time does Australia vs Wales start? Australia vs Wales starts at 7.45pm local time in Melbourne on Saturday, July 13.

USA – 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT

UK – 10.45am BST

Mexico – 3.45am CST

Brazil – 6.45am BRT

Central Europe – 11.45am CET

South Africa – 11.45am SAST

India – 4.15pm IST

Singapore – 5.45pm SGT

Australia – 7.55pm AEST

New Zealand – 9.45pm NZST

Can I watch Australia vs Wales on my mobile? Most broadcasters showing Australia vs Wales have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Australia vs Wales on the official social media pages of the two teams playing. So on X/Twitter that's @Wallabies and @WelshRugbyUnion, and Instagram at @Wallabies and @welshrugbyunion.