Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream

Looking for a free Australia vs New Zealand live stream? This match is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia, PTV Sports in Pakistan, and the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in Australia, Pakistan or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Australia vs New Zealand in other parts of the world, keep reading.

Australia vs New Zealand: preview

New Zealand are still in a terrific position, but so fine are the margins at this World Cup that their first defeat has seen them sink to third in the standings. And the Black Caps will drop to fourth if they lose to their trans-Tasman rivals, Australia, at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

The Aussies started the tournament with back-to-back defeats, and for a moment it looked as if they'd be the butt all jokes before England took on that particular mantle and ran for the hills with it. Pat Cummins' men have since found their footing, and the batting masterclass they put on against the Netherlands in midweek could serve as a spectacular launchpad.

Glenn Maxwell consigned a David Warner ton to the shade by scoring the fastest ever World Cup century, one that put Australia on course for the highest margin of victory in the history of the tournament. It was ominous stuff, and from what previously seemed a position of strength, New Zealand may suddenly be feeling a sense of unease.

They've had a week in the mountains to ruminate on the beatdown they suffered at the hands of India, a game that saw only Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra step up to the plate with the bat. The sight of Virat Kohli sacrificing easy runs in pursuit of a century was an indictment of the Kiwis' bowling efforts, and they'll need to be much better here.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an Australia vs New Zealand live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

FREE Australia vs New Zealand live streams

Where to find FREE Australia vs New Zealand live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will be shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia (English commentary) and potentially PTV Sports in Pakistan, too.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Australia vs New Zealand live streams

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand in Australia

Australia vs New Zealand, along with select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches, being shown for FREE on Channel 9 in Australia. Play is set to get underway at 4pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon. Viewers can also fire up a FREE Australia vs New Zealand live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard cricket fans can instead watch every match of the tournament on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch an Australia vs Black Caps live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs New Zealand, along with every game of the Cricket World Cup, in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 6pm NZDT on Saturday evening. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. Australia vs New Zealand is scheduled to start at 10.30am IST on Saturday morning. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games, including Australia vs New Zealand, are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news because PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 10am PKT on Saturday. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Australia vs New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 6am BST first thing on Saturday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights later, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 7pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable