Australia vs Afghanistan live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere – Aussies bowling first

Looking for a free Australia vs Afghanistan live stream? This match is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia and the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in Australia or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere.

Australia vs Afghanistan: preview

Afghanistan reaching the knockouts for the first time ever would make for one of the greatest Cricket World Cup underdog tales of all time, but in order to make it happen they're realistically going to have to win both of their remaining games.

They're level on points with New Zealand and Pakistan and have a game in hand over both, though Afghanistan's inferior NRR means they're facing an uphill battle, and the conditions at Wankhede Stadium today could work in the Aussies' favour.

Spin, spin and more spin has been the foundation of Afghanistan's unprecedented run, with Noor Ahmad even upstaging his more celebrated colleagues, but the Mumbai pitch isn't one for turning, and has instead provided an ideal environment for huge batting scores. It's why Afghanistan opted to bat first after winning the toss.

It's good news for Australia, whose few struggles over the past few weeks have come against spinners, and as expected, they've welcome back Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell as they set off in pursuit of the two points that would guarantee them a spot in the last four.

Australia team: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan team: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Australia vs Afghanistan will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will also be shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia (English commentary). Selected games are free on PTV Sports in Pakistan, but it's not clear if Australia vs Afghanistan made the cut.

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan in Australia

Australia vs Afghanistana, along with select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches, being shown for FREE on Channel 9 in Australia. Play is set to get underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Tuesday evening. Viewers can also fire up a FREE Australia vs Afghanistan live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Afghanistan on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard cricket fans can instead watch every match of the tournament on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. Australia vs Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Tuesday afternoon. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan. It's not clear if Australia vs Afghanistan made the cut, but it might be worth checking on Tuesday moring. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 1.30pm PKT on Tuesday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Australia vs Afghanistan is scheduled to begin at 8.30am GMT on Tuesday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Australia vs Afghanistan live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus online and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. Just be warned that Australia vs Afghanistan is set to begin at 3.30am ET / 1.30am PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics watching online, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch an Australia vs Afghanistan live stream in New Zealand