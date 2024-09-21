How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: free live streams for 2024 Rugby Championship game

Watch Argentina vs South Africa at Rugby Championship 2024, with round five set to take place this weekend. Below we have all the info on how to watch Argentina vs South Africa from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

South Africa won the World Cup last year and they are reasserting their dominance at the Rugby Championship. With four wins from four so far, the Springboks hold an eight-point advantage in top spot with just two rounds of games remaining. One more victory would be enough for South Africa to claim the trophy and they are strong favourites to overcome Argentina this weekend, even though Rassie Erasmus has left seven important players back home.

To the surprise of many, Argentina are second in the standings right now. They thrashed Australia last time out, running out 67-27 winners in a stunning match in which saw they overturned a 17-point deficit. It was Argentina's biggest ever win at this tournament and they are now looking to give South Africa a bloody nose in round five.

Here's where to watch Argentina vs South Africa and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sep 21

Sep 21 Argentina vs South Africa start time: 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (Sep 22) Best free streams NZR+ (Austria/India/Russia)

(Austria/India/Russia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Argentina vs South Africa live stream broadcasters

You can watch Argentina vs South Africa at Rugby Championship 2024 for FREE with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of the below countries:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch Argentina vs South Africa, as well as every other Rugby Championship match, live and on demand for FREE.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs South Africa for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in the US

The Argentina vs South Africa live stream from Rugby Championship 2024 is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free Argentina vs South Africa live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch Argentina vs South Africa via the usual satellite channels and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in Australia

To see Argentina vs South Africa, along with every single match of the Rugby Championship, rugby fans in Australia need to subscribe to Stan Sport ($15 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing $21 a month after a free trial).

All Wallabies home games – and matches against New Zealand – are FREE to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch Argentina vs South Africa in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championships across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch Argentina vs South Africa for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship coverage on NZR+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Argentina vs South Africa in the 2024 Rugby Championship? The Argentina vs South Africa game takes place at 5pm ET / 10pm BST on Saturday, September 21.

Can I watch Argentina vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).