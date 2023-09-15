Singapore Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Singapore Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus TV in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Singapore GP live streams is listed below.

Singapore GP: race preview

Last weekend showed us even in the Verstappen era we can have a compelling fight for first place – for about 15 laps, at least. Sainz, after an impressive pole position start, kept the Dutchman at bay for longer than anyone thought he would – and secured a well-deserved spot on the podium and the honor of Driver of the Day.

Ferrari's #1 driver, Leclerc, was just tenths off his teammate by the chequered flag, followed by Russel and Hamilton's Mercedes machines. Williams' Alex Albon also gave an impressive showing.

The Singapore Grand Prix will be the first race this season since the FIA's technical directive that outlaws flexible wings. Last season's directive only assisted Red Bull in pulling away from the pack, so we'll have to wait and see whether this is a blessing or a curse for Horner's lot.

It's worth noting that the low-speed Singapore has historically been difficult for Red Bull, and Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes will see this trip to the Marina Bay Circuit as just about the only glimmer of hope they may have of breaking RB's unbeaten winning streak this season.

Likely? Our money's still on Max, but we're also hopeing that the layout changes will make overtaking a little easier and produce a spectacle like last week's corker.

Read on for how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Singapore Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET / 7.30pm AEDT / 9.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT /1am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET / 7.30pm AEDT / 9.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 2pm BST / 9pm ET / 11am AEDT / 1am NZDT

SUNDAY

Singapore GP: 1pm BST / 8am ET / 10pm AEDT / 12am NZDT

Watch a free Singapore Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Singapore Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's Servus TV). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Singapore Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Singapore Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Singapore Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Singapore Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Singapore GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 10am GMT on Friday for FP1, then 1.30pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 10am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 1.30pm. On Sunday, the Singapore Grand Prix coverage starts at 12.55pm, ahead of lights out at 1pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

In the US, the Singapore Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN/ESPN+, while Qualifying and the Practice sessions are on ESPN 2. The race itself starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Watch 2023 Singapore Grand Prix without cable: If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, FuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also live stream the Singapore Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1. Watch a Singapore Grand Prix live stream from abroad: New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Singapore GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to n Singapore Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Singapore GP starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Singapore Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 10pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Singapore GP: live stream in New Zealand