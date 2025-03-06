Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online from anywhere

Today's Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can hope for. Both sides have scored in all of their Europa League games, and La Real netted seven on aggregate in their 7-3 hammering of Midtjylland in the playoff.

Anybody who's followed Man United's tribulations this season might be shocked to learn that they've been one of the standout teams in the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim's men were the only team to go unbeaten during the league phase, and they did so by playing front-footed possession football. Simply put, in Europe they've been the complete antithesis of the rabble they've become domestically, with no player embodying this split personality quite like Rasmus Hojland.

Real Sociedad are coming off a rough run, having just lost to Barcelona (with 10 men for over an hour) and Real Madrid. But with Brais Mendez, Luka Sucic and Take Kubo all in goalscoring form, Imanol Alguacil will see tonight's game as a golden chance to return to winning ways.

Here's where to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Sociedad vs Man Utd stream

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

  1. It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'blackouts', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock.
  2. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament.
  3. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN.
  4. Want to watch BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that.
  5. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the US

The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the UK

The Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Real Sociedad vs Man United broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Real Sociedad vs Man United?

The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 6 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Real Sociedad vs Man United from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

