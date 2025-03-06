Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online from anywhere
Real Sociedad and Manchester United have netted in all of their Europa League games so far; it bodes well...
- Stream on for free on Servus TV (Austria restricted)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
- Real Sociedad vs Man Utd kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT
Today's Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can hope for. Both sides have scored in all of their Europa League games, and La Real netted seven on aggregate in their 7-3 hammering of Midtjylland in the playoff.
Anybody who's followed Man United's tribulations this season might be shocked to learn that they've been one of the standout teams in the Europa League.
Ruben Amorim's men were the only team to go unbeaten during the league phase, and they did so by playing front-footed possession football. Simply put, in Europe they've been the complete antithesis of the rabble they've become domestically, with no player embodying this split personality quite like Rasmus Hojland.
Real Sociedad are coming off a rough run, having just lost to Barcelona (with 10 men for over an hour) and Real Madrid. But with Brais Mendez, Luka Sucic and Take Kubo all in goalscoring form, Imanol Alguacil will see tonight's game as a golden chance to return to winning ways.
Here's where to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live streams online from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch any Real Sociedad vs Man Utd stream
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...
- It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'blackouts', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock.
- Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament.
- Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN.
- Want to watch BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that.
- We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the US
The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the UK
The Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.
TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.
Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.
Official Real Sociedad vs Man United broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man Utd streams▼
The Europa League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Real Sociedad vs Man Utd, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Europa League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man United streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man United streams▼
Europa League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Real Sociedad vs Man United for your country below.
- Austria
Servus in Austria will show Real Sociedad vs Man United in Europa League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will be showing Real Sociedad vs Man United in the Europa League 2024/25.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25 contest between Real Sociedad and Man United on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
- Bulgaria
Voyo Sport has the rights to show the Europa League 2024/25 live broadcast of Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Cyprus
You can view the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Denmark, Iceland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, on Viaplay:
Denmark and Sweden.
In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch Real Sociedad vs Man United in the Europa League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
- Finland
There will be coverage of Real Sociedad vs Man United in the Europa League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo.
- France
There will be coverage of Real Sociedad vs Man United in the Europa League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Europa League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday).
Real Sociedad vs Man United will be on DAZN.
- Greece
Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Hungary
RTL and Sport TV will share Europa League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary.
RTL is home to the Real Sociedad vs Man United fixture.
- Ireland
RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the broadcast rights to the Europa League League 2024/25 in Ireland.
TNT Sports will be showing Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime.
Real Sociedad vs Man United will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Norway
TV2 Play is the home of the Europa League 2024/25 in Norway, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Portugal
DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Portugal.
DAZN will be showing Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Poland
TVP has the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Poland, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport.
Blue Sport will show Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Turkey
Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Ukraine
Megogo will show the Europa League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Real Sociedad vs Man United.
Asia
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man United streams▼
- China
In China, the Europa League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live.
Both will be showing Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand
The following countries will be able to watch the Europa League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including the Real Sociedad vs Man United game:
Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Sony LIV is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Japan
Wowow will show the Europa League 2024/25, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, in Japan.
- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
The Europa League 2024/25 rights, including Real Sociedad vs Man United, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports:
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
- Macau
iQiyi is what you need to watch the Europa League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Real Sociedad vs Man United.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Real Sociedad vs Man United.
Oceania
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man United streams▼
- Australia
Stan Sport has the rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Real Sociedad vs Man United. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial).
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
DAZN is the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
This includes the Real Sociedad vs Man United fixture.
Middle East
Click to see more Real Sociedad vs Man United streams▼
beIN Sports MENA is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Real Sociedad vs Man United.
You can watch the Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Man United?
The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 6 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT.
Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United for free?
Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Real Sociedad vs Man United from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region.
Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).
