Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream: How to watch the Europa League game online from anywhere

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

Today's Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can hope for. Both sides have scored in all of their Europa League games, and La Real netted seven on aggregate in their 7-3 hammering of Midtjylland in the playoff.

Anybody who's followed Man United's tribulations this season might be shocked to learn that they've been one of the standout teams in the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim's men were the only team to go unbeaten during the league phase, and they did so by playing front-footed possession football. Simply put, in Europe they've been the complete antithesis of the rabble they've become domestically, with no player embodying this split personality quite like Rasmus Hojland.

Real Sociedad are coming off a rough run, having just lost to Barcelona (with 10 men for over an hour) and Real Madrid. But with Brais Mendez, Luka Sucic and Take Kubo all in goalscoring form, Imanol Alguacil will see tonight's game as a golden chance to return to winning ways.

Here's where to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Sociedad vs Man Utd stream

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the US

The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man United live streams in the UK

The Real Sociedad vs Man United live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Real Sociedad vs Man United? The Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 6 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Real Sociedad vs Man United from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).