Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream pits two teams targeting a top-five finish against one another. Below we have all the information on how to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream▼ Nottm Forest fans are living the dream this season. On Monday they watched their team advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the second time in four years. This weekend they turn their attention back to their bid to qualify for the Champions League. A win here would move them one step closer to realizing that objective. Man City, another contender for a top-five finish, are their opponents on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side are having a poor season by their high standards, but a victory at the City Ground would move them into third place — hardly a disaster, then. This game will feature a fascinating clash of styles. Man City rank first in the league for possession, while Nottm Forest are 20th. The hosts will look to hit Man City on the counter-attack, while Guardiola must ensure his team do not just keep the ball for its own sake. Here's where to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams online, and how to catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: quick guide Key dates Date: Saturday, March 8

Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT Best live streams USA Network (US)

TNT Sports (UK)

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams in the US

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $50.99 a month, but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams in the UK

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports..

When does Nottm Forest vs Man City start? Nottm Forest vs Man City kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Man City on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Nottm Forest vs Man City broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.