Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Don't miss a moment's action, as third meets fourth in a crunch Premier League clash

Matz Sels, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, takes a kick
(Image credit: Photo by MI News/NurPhoto)
The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream pits two teams targeting a top-five finish against one another. Below we have all the information on how to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Saturday, March 8
  • Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams in the US

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $50.99 a month, but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Man City live streams in the UK

The Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports..

When does Nottm Forest vs Man City start?

Nottm Forest vs Man City kicks off at 7.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Man City on my mobile?

Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Nottm Forest vs Man City broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

