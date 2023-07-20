New Zealand vs Norway live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup

New Zealand vs Norway live stream

You can watch New Zealand vs Norway in the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the Women's World Cup live stream is on Fox and Fox Sports. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in for free via 7Plus. You can use a VPN to unblock your local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch New Zealand vs Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 8am (BST), 5pm (AEST), 7pm (NZST), 3am (EDT), 12am (PDT), July 20 TV channel: BBC/ITV (UK) | Fox/Fox Sports (US) | Channel 7 (AU) Free live stream: BBC One (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from anywhere

New Zealand vs Norway preview

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on Thursday as New Zealand take on Norway in Auckland.

New Zealand have played in five Women's World Cup tournaments so far and are yet to win a match, losing their opening game in all five instances, so the only way is up for the joint hosts.

No wins in 15 attempts is a record for the competition, but coach Jitka Klimková will be hoping that Hannah Wilkinson can help them break their duck. The Melbourne City striker has scored 20 times in her last 28 A-League games, and will be looking to add to her two previous World Cup goals in search of the Football Ferns' first win.

Norway are one of the few teams that have qualified for every Women's World Cup so far, and were even drawn in the same group as New Zealand at the inaugural tournament back in 1991, emerging with a 1-0 win.

Considering they boast players such as Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, Chelsea's Guro Reiten, and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway's FIFA world ranking of 12th is perhaps a little lower than you might expect, but The Grasshoppers will be targeting the latter stages of the competition, starting with a win here against New Zealand.

This is the biggest women's single-sport event in the world and not to be missed, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 wherever you are – starting with how to watch a New Zealand vs Norway live stream for FREE in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Norway live stream: watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE in the UK

New Zealand vs Norway will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website in the UK, but be warned: kick-off is bright and early at 8am so you'll want to get the kettle on beforehand. The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for the schedule to catch the games that are on BBC One, Two or the iPlayer. It's a case of pick your poison for football fans in the UK. You can watch a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway at the Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream New Zealand vs Norway at the Women's World Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 from anywhere:

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

The Women's World Cup 2023 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the tournament directly through the Fox website. New Zealand vs Norways kicks off at the rather unsociable hour of 3am EDT / 12am PDT, so make sure you're settled in for a late one. How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in Australia

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in Australia, thanks to Channel 7. Kick-off for this opening game between New Zealand and Norway is at 5pm AEST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our favourite VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

Footie fans in Australia can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including New Zealand vs Norway, on Optus Sport. Kick-off is at 5pm AEST. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

New Zealand vs Norway live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including this opening game between New Zealand vs Norway, on TSN. Get ready for a very late night/early morning, though, because kick off is at 3am EDT and midnight PDT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a New Zealand vs Norway at the Women's World Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off for this match between New Zealand and Norway is at 7pm NZST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.