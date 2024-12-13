Jonas vs Habazin live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

The Natasha Jonas vs Ivana Habazin live stream, on Saturday, will see who will emerge with the IBF and WBC welterweight titles at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre. Below we have all the info on how to watch Jonas vs Habazin from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Having secured a narrow win over Mikaela Mayer in January, IBF title holder Jonas now has the chance to become a unified world champion in her second weight division. The 40-year-old will expect a tough challenge against the durable Habazin but will start as the favorite in front of her home fans. Should she conquer the Croatian fighter, there could be a huge showdown next year against fellow British fighter Lauren Price, who faces Bexcy Mateus on the undercard.

While Habazin is the underdog, the 35-year-old is no pushover. The WBC champion may have five defeats on her record but she has shared the ring with some of the greatest fighters of the modern era, including Claressa Shields and Cecilia Braekhus. Used to fighting away from home, she may not possess single-punch power but has the ability to grind down her opponents.

This is one fight you won’t want to miss. So here’s how to watch Jonas vs Habazin boxing live streams online and from anywhere.

Watch Jonas vs Habazin Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sat, December 14

Start time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Main event: 10pm GMT / 5pm ET (approx.) Best streams Peacock (US)

Sky Sports (UK)

How to watch Jonas vs Habazin in the US

The Jonas vs Habazin live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when traveling outside of the States.

How to watch Jonas vs Habazin live streams in the UK

The Jonas vs Habazin live stream, and full undercard, is being shown on Sky Sports+ from 7pm in the UK.

Sky Sports+ is included in a full Sky Sports subscription at no extra cost. If you already have a full Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month, you’re all set! Sky Sports+ will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

However, if you have a single sports pack subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the full Sky Sports pack to enjoy Sky Sports+.

The Jonas vs Habazin bout will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event but from 8.30pm. That means you can watch via a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Jonas vs Habazin tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Natasha Jonas Ivana Habazin Nationality British Croatian Date of birth June 18, 1984 October 22, 1989 Height 5' 8" 5' 9" Reach 68" 66.5" Total fights 18 28 Record 15-2-1 (9 KOs) 23-5 (7 KOs)

When does Jonas vs Habazin start? The card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT on Saturday, December 14, that's 6am AEDT on Sunday, December 15. The main event ringwalks are set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT on Saturday, that's 9am AEDT on Sunday.

What is the full card for the Jonas vs Habazin live stream? Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin, WBC & IBF welterweight titles

Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus, WBA welterweight title

Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler

Viddal Riley vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere

Mark Jeffers vs. Elvis Ahorgah

Mason Cartwright vs. TBA

Frankie Stringer vs. Tatenda Mangombe

Mikie Tallon vs. Benn Norman