Japan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – Lights Out

Japan Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Japan Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Japanese GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Japan GP start time: Sunday, September 24, 6am GMT / 1am ET / 3pm AEST / 5pm NZST Free live stream: ORF (AUT) | RTBF (BEL) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Japan GP: race preview

Last weekend undeniably gave us the most exciting race of the season so far. With Red Bull looking far from their imperious selves, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz drove an impeccable race to take his second ever F1 race win.

However, as we head to the Japanese Grand Prix, it's likely that we'll see the fizzy pop peddlers return to form – Suzuka fits the Red Bull's driving dynamics to a tee, with plenty of fast corners and snaking curves that require high-speed downforce.

So, if we assume we'll see another RB 1-2, who's looking best set to grace the podium alongside Max and Checo? Ferrari have impressed in the last two races, with Sainz in particular looking at ease in the Prancing Horse. With Mercedes and McLaren both snapping at their heels, though, the third position could be hotly contested.

George Russell will want to save face after his visit to the wall last week, and will no doubt want to challenge teammate Lewis Hamilton, the Ferraris, and Lando Norris – the latter of which has proved he has the potential to score well in challenging situations.

Aston Martin's veteran Alonso has lost form in recent races, and for the first time since the season begun he's dropped out of the top three in the driver's standings. It appears that while AM started strong with a very competitive machine, the Silverstone-based constructor has been outpaced by its rivals.

While we might be back to the old familiar formula, Suzuka always provides excellent racing, and the Japanese GP isn't one to be missed. What's more, for fans in East Asia and Oceania it's one of the few races broadcast in the afternoon, so it will suit casual fans and families not willing to stay up until midnight.

Read on for how to watch Japan Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Japan Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Japan Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 3.30am BST / 10.30pm ET / 12.30pm AEDT / 2.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 7am BST / 2am ET / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 3.30am BST / 10.30pm ET / 12.30pm AEDT / 2.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 7am BST / 2am ET / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT

SUNDAY

Japan GP: 6am BST / 1am ET / 3pm AEDT / 5am NZDT

Watch a free Japan Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Japanese Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Japan Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Japan Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Japan Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Japan Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Japan Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Japan Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Japan Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Japan GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 2am GMT on Friday for FP1, then 6am for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 2.30am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 6am. On Sunday, the Japan Grand Prix coverage starts at 5.55am, ahead of lights out at 6am. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Japan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

In the US, the Japan Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN/ESPN+, while Qualifying and the Practice sessions are on ESPN 2. The race itself starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Watch 2023 Japan Grand Prix without cable: If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, FuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also live stream the Japan Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1. Watch a Japan Grand Prix live stream from abroad: New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2023 Japan Grand Prix in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Japan GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to n Japan Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Japan GP starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Japan Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Japan Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. With the race starting at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, it's a great chance for families and early risers to enjoy the sport, which often airs in the late night in Australia. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Japan GP: live stream in New Zealand