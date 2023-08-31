Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Italian Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Italian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF 1 in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Italian GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Italian GP start time: Sunday, September 3, 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Free live stream: ORF (AUT) | RTBF (BEL) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Italian GP: race preview

Last weekend was one of the most exciting races of the year. With rain, stoppages, spins, unexpected podiums, and some incredible overtaking, it reminded us why we love F1 in the first place.

However, one constant throughout the race – and the season as a whole – was Max Verstappen's sheer dominance in his Red Bull. After matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins in F1 last weekend, topping the podium at Monza this Sunday will see him crowned one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The fight for second is where the real action is, though. Alonso is back in fighting form after some disappointing results, Lando Norris is on the pace at McLaren, and Pierre Gasly's third place proves that there are still upsets to be had in the sport.

Known as the Cathedral of Speed, Monza is famous for its incredibly fast stretches and treacherous corners, with very few run-off areas. Slippery cars tend to do well, so expect another good showing from Williams as Ferrari attempts to save face on home ground.

Read on for how to watch Italian Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Italian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Italian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 12.30am BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 3pm BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEDT / 2am NZDT

SUNDAY

Italian GP: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT

Watch a free Italian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Italian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Italian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12am GMT on Friday for FP1, then 3.30pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 11am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 2.30pm. On Sunday, the Italian Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2023 Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Italian

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Italian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to n Italian Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Italian GP starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Italian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 11pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Italian GP: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is now the place to watch F1 in New Zealand, and fans can live stream the Italian GP via the Sky Sport Now platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the race online using the country's Sky Go service. The Italian GP starts at 1am on Sunday night / Monday morning, meaning only the most devoted fans will be staying up for the race. The full schedule is listed higher up the page.

How to watch the Italian GP for free

If you want to stream the Italian GP for free, then combine the F1 TV 7-day trial with a free VPN. They can't guarantee unblocking like premium services, but we found PrivadoVPN to be the best of the bunch, and it was pretty consistent with unblocking in our tests.

Simply sign up for the free trial in the US using an American VPN server, and you can stream the Italian GP without spending a penny.