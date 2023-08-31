Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere
Will we see another Verstappen masterclass at Monza?
Italian Grand Prix live stream
The 2023 Italian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF 1 in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Italian GP live streams is listed below.
|Italian GP start time: Sunday, September 3, 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST
|Free live stream: ORF (AUT) | RTBF (BEL)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
Italian GP: race preview
Last weekend was one of the most exciting races of the year. With rain, stoppages, spins, unexpected podiums, and some incredible overtaking, it reminded us why we love F1 in the first place.
However, one constant throughout the race – and the season as a whole – was Max Verstappen's sheer dominance in his Red Bull. After matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins in F1 last weekend, topping the podium at Monza this Sunday will see him crowned one of the greatest drivers of all time.
The fight for second is where the real action is, though. Alonso is back in fighting form after some disappointing results, Lando Norris is on the pace at McLaren, and Pierre Gasly's third place proves that there are still upsets to be had in the sport.
Known as the Cathedral of Speed, Monza is famous for its incredibly fast stretches and treacherous corners, with very few run-off areas. Slippery cars tend to do well, so expect another good showing from Williams as Ferrari attempts to save face on home ground.
Read on for how to watch Italian Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.
2023 Italian Grand Prix schedule
The 2023 Italian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
Practice 1: 12.30am BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT
Practice 2: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT
SATURDAY
Practice 3: 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT
Qualifying: 3pm BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEDT / 2am NZDT
SUNDAY
Italian GP: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT
Watch a free Italian Grand Prix live stream
There are a number of ways to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:
- Albania: every race on RTSH
- Australia: highlights on Network 10
- Austria: every race on ORF or Servus TV
- Brazil: every race on Band
- Belgium: every race on RBTF
- China: every race on Great Sports, CCTV or Guangdong Sports
- France: Bahrain GP on C8
- Iran: every race on MBC Persia or IRIB Varzesh
- Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee
- Middle East and North Africa: select races on MBC Action
- Pakistan: every race on A Sports
- Tajikistan: every race on Varzish TV
If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Italian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country
If you're abroad for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.
Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.
Use a VPN to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:
ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV
If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website.
Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial!
Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.
How to watch Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK
Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less!
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.
Coverage of the Italian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12am GMT on Friday for FP1, then 3.30pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 11am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 2.30pm. On Sunday, the Italian Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.
- Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream
Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable
In the US, the Italian Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN/ESPN+, while Qualifying and the Practice sessions are on ESPN 2.
The race itself starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page.
Watch 2023 Italian Grand Prix without cable:
If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans.
The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month.
Alternatively, FuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.
You can also live stream the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix.
And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1.
Watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream from abroad:
New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.
How to watch the 2023 Italian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Italian
As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Italian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package.
If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to n Italian Grand Prix live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.
The Italian GP starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page.
Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.
- More sports action: our guide to NHL streaming this season
How to watch Italian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia
F1 fans in Australia can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app.
The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
However, with the race starting at 11pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in.
Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.
How to watch the Italian GP: live stream in New Zealand
Sky Sport is now the place to watch F1 in New Zealand, and fans can live stream the Italian GP via the Sky Sport Now platform.
A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.
Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the race online using the country's Sky Go service.
The Italian GP starts at 1am on Sunday night / Monday morning, meaning only the most devoted fans will be staying up for the race. The full schedule is listed higher up the page.
How to watch the Italian GP for free
If you want to stream the Italian GP for free, then combine the F1 TV 7-day trial with a free VPN. They can't guarantee unblocking like premium services, but we found PrivadoVPN to be the best of the bunch, and it was pretty consistent with unblocking in our tests.
Simply sign up for the free trial in the US using an American VPN server, and you can stream the Italian GP without spending a penny.
With 13 locations to pick from on its free plan—including the UK and the US—why not try PrivadoVPN for free before sinking cash into a premium service? Privado even has a team dedicated to unblocking content, so if any free VPN will help you watch the Italian GP, it'll be Privado.
