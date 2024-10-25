UFC 308 live stream: how to watch Topuria vs Holloway, start time, odds

The UFC Featherweight Championship is up for grabs at UFC 308, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Ilia Topuria will defend his belt against Max Holloway, a former champion who is looking to reclaim the prize, and we have you covered for all the ways to watch UFC 308 – the planet's most popular MMA franchise.

It could be a tough night for Holloway, who is facing an unbeaten fighter in Topuria. El Matador has won all 15 of his bouts up to now, including five by knockout and eight by submission. The Georgian-Spanish star is the man to beat in the featherweight division.

Holloway is no pushover, though. He is more experienced than Topuria and has won 26 of his 33 MMA fights. The American is out to spring a surprise at the Etihad Arena.

It promises to be a fascinating night of UFC action, with the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Aleksandar Rakic, Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige also set to enter the Octagon.

The full details on how to watch UFC 308 live streams online in the UK, US, Australia and beyond below. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you're traveling overseas when the big fight gets underway.

How to watch UFC 308 around the world

How to watch UFC 308 live stream in USA

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card, which is headlined by Topuria vs Holloway, starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 308. 2. UFC 308 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $134.98. That gets you both the UFC 308 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $109.99 alone. 3. UFC 308 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 308 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus (Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars etc), the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $96.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $16.99 for the Disney Bundle.

How to watch UFC 308 live stream in UK

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK right now. Some events are available through a standard subscription, but UFC 308 is a PPV event costing £19.99 via TNT Sports Box Office. Live coverage begins at 5pm BST on Saturday, with the main card action set to begin at 7pm BST. You can purchase UFC 308 via discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

How to watch UFC 308 live stream in Canada

If you want to watch a UFC 308 live stream in Canada, Sportsnet+ is what you need. It's a PPV event, so for Topuria vs Holloway and the rest of the main card you'll need to pay $69.99. It's a one-off fee, so a regular subscription is not required. Tune into the main card from 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday.

How to watch UFC 308 live stream in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 308 and Topuria vs Holloway available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 5am AEST on Sunday morning, so it'll be an early start Down Under. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 308 live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now is offering UFC 308 in New Zealand a Topuria vs Holloway live stream – with the Sky Arena PPV priced at NZ$44.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 7am NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action.

Who is Ilia Topuria? This will be Ilia Topuria's 16th UFC encounter and he has a 100 percent record in his previous 15. He became the Featherweight Champion at UFC 298, beating Alexander Volkanovski in the second round. El Matador is a versatile fighter who has mastered the art of grappling. He used to practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and you can see that influence when watching his ground game.

Who is Max Holloway? Max Holloway once held the Featherweight Championship belt and successfully defended it three times, before ceding the status to Alexander Volkanovski in 2020. At UFC 300 earlier this year, he won the symbolic BMF belt by beating Justin Gaethje. He is now out to regain the Featherweight Championship against Topuria.

Topuria vs Holloway: who is favorite to win? The bookies have Topuria down as the odds-on favourite, offering a best price of 4/9. Holloway can be backed at 23/10.