How to watch Tour of Luxembourg 2024: free live streams and key dates
Watch Mathieu van der Poel in his last stage race of the year
The 2024 Tour of Luxembourg live stream is one of the the last big national tours of of the year and it's attracted a strong line up of riders keen to hone their form in the final run up to the world championships next week. Leading the line will be the current world champion Mathieu van der Poel who had to leave the recent Benelux tour due to knee pain so will be keen to get through this race in good shape. Read on for how to watch the Tour of Luxembourg live stream 2024 from anywhere, including free streams.
Up against the Dutchman will be last year’s winner Marc Hirschi, in one of his last races for Team UAE before he switches to Tudor pro cycling, and also Magnus Kort, Koen Bouwman, Harm Vanhoucke and Nicolas Prodhomme.
The course is predominantly a hilly one featuring three stages packed with short sharp climbs, one flat stage for the sprinters and a short time trial to ensure the victor must excel on all terrain.
Here's where to watch Tour de Luxembourg 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including a FREE option.
Watch the Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Quick Guide
Race dates
- Event dates: Sept 18 – Sept 22
- Start times vary each day
Free stream
Tour de Luxembourg 2024 FREE live stream broadcasters
If you live in Luxembourg, then you can look forward to a free Tour of Luxembourg live stream in 2024.
That's because the free-to-air RTL has rights to the action.
But what if you're based in Luxembourg but aren't at home to catch that free Tour of Luxembourg coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
How to watch Tour de Luxembourg 2024 live streams in the US
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on FloBikes and Max. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
A subscription to Max will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $200 per year for the 'Ultimate' package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.
In addition to that, you'll need to pay for the B/R Sports add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month – although it's worth noting that Max is offering the B/R Sports add-on for free for a limited time.
How to watch Tour de Luxembourg 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe
Live coverage of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg 2024 will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.
A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.
How to watch the Tour de Luxembourg 2024 live streams in France
Cycling fans in France can watch the 2024 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on L'EquipeTV. A subscription will set you back between €6.99 and €11.99 a month depending which package you go for.
Can I watch a 2024 Tour de Luxembourg 2024 live stream for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but cycling fans based on Luxembourg itself can watch a free live stream of the Tour of Luxembourg 2024 on RTL.
Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream.
What is the 2024 Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Route?
The 2024 Tour de Luxembourg is a five-stage race starting with a hilly 156km route in and out of the city of Luxembourg. There are four serious climbs to be tackled including the Côte de Bourscheid and Côte d’Eschdorf, ensuring the general classification will start to take shape on day one.
Stage two is a much flatter route from Junglinster to Schifflange. Expect the sprinters' teams to control the day so their leaders can have the chance of taking the win.
After a single day on the flat it’s time to head back into the hills for the queen stage from Rosport to Diekrich. The 201km route is jam packed with climbing including seven peaks in the final 30km on the circuit around Diekirch including three ascents of the Haemerich and two of the Seitert.
After a huge day of climbing, stage four returns back to the flat for a very short 15.5km time trial with almost no elevation gain at all. Expect two battles this day, one for the stage win and one between those riders up near the top of the GC.
The race ends with 177km from Mersch back into the city of Luxembourg. It’s another extremely hilly stage with four categorised climbs in the early part of the stage followed by a couple of ascents of the viciously steep Pabeierbierg on the run into the finish.
2024 Tour de Luxembourg Stages
Stage 1 | Wednesday, September 18, Luxembourg – Luxembourg, 156km
Stage 2 | Thursday, September 19, Junglinster – Schifflange, 155km
Stage 3 | Friday, September 20, Rosport – Diekirch, 201km
Stage 4 | Saturday, September 21, Differdange – Differdange (ITT), 15.5km
Stage 5 | Sunday, September 22, Mersch – Luxembourg, 177km
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.