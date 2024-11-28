Tottenham vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Watch Tottenham vs Roma live stream

Watch Tottenham vs Roma live streams to see if the home side can back up their thumping win at the weekend with a victory in the Europa League.

Tottenham were at their scintillating best at the weekend as they secured a 4-0 win at Man City. The North London club are comfortably the top scorers in the Premier League and have won three of their four games in Europe. They’ll be full of confidence as they aim for another win but do have problems at the back with defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, as well as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, all sidelined through injury.

Roma are on their third manager of the season, and Claudio Ranieri has a huge job on his hands after the club's nightmare start to the season. Down in 12th in Serie A, they’ve lost three league games in a row and have only won one of their opening four Europa League games. The one positive for the veteran Italian is that Paulo Dybala could be fit to return to the starting line-up.

Read on as we explain how you can tune into Tottenham vs Roma live streams from anywhere, potentially for free, in the Europa League 2024-25.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Roma for free? Yes, if you are in the United States – the game is live on Paramount Plus, which comes with a 7-day FREE trial (cancel anytime, no commitment). Traveling outside the US? Pair Paramount Plus with NordVPN (save 70%) to access your local streaming service from anywhere in the world. Details below.

How to watch Tottenham vs Roma from abroad

We've set out how you can live stream Tottenham vs Roma in a number of countries below. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the UEL like you normally would at home due to geo-blocking. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders. They're easy to use, too.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League from anywhere

How to watch Tottenham vs Roma live streams round the world

How to watch Tottenham vs Roma live stream in the US

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game – including Tottenham vs Roma – on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. Use the Paramount Plus FREE trial. Plus you can get your first two months for just $2.99/month thanks to a Black Friday deal. It's usually from $7.99/month. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Roma live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online – including Tottenham vs Roma. You can also stream TNT Sport for £30.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium. If you find yourself outside the UK simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Roma online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Europa League game this season. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$34.99 a month or $249.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League and EFL Championship soccer rugby and tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your normal streaming service use a good VPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Roma live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Europa League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free – including Tottenham vs Roma. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub). If you're currently out of Australia, get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Tottenham vs Roma live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the new home of Europa League football in New Zealand, including Tottenham vs Roma. You can sign up for DAZN for $14.99 per month, or save yourself a few bucks by forking out for a whole year up front and paying $149.99. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Roma live stream in India

Football fans can watch the Europa League on JioTV and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Europa League coverage can pick up a good VPN.

