How to watch Street Skateboarding at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Street skateboarding broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Momiji Nishiya of Japan pull a manual on top of a ramp, wearing grey jeans with a white t-shirt and helmet, in the Street Skating ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI)
Watch Street Skateboarding at Olympics 2024 with both women's and men's events likely to be an early fan favorite. The Street Skateboarding takes place on the very first weekend of the games. Below we have all the information on how to watch street skateboarding at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Paris's historic Place de la Concorde will see competitors try to ollie, grind and flip their way to Olympic street skateboarding gold. Japan is once again the nation to beat after their domination in Tokyo three years ago. Momiji Nishiya will be looking to top the podium for the second time before her 17th birthday, while Yuto Horigome remains top dog in the men's competition.

Whatever happens, the legendary Nyjah Huston will be attracting most attention at the park and on streams around the world. Skate superstar and multi-time world and X Games champion, he blew his chance to add an Olympic medal to his resume three years ago. He leads the US hopes in Paris, alongside previous bronze medallist Jagger Eaton.

Here's where to watch street skateboarding and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Street Skateboarding at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 - 28
  • Daily start: 6am ET / 11am BST

Best free streams

FREE Street Skateboarding Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch street skateboarding at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic street skateboarding.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic street skateboarding for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch street skateboarding Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The street skateboarding live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and a combination of CNBC and local NBC channels in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch street skateboarding Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17-August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic street skateboarding broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic street skateboarding for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include street skateboarding free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the street skateboarding at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic street skateboarding takes place between July 27 - 28. Start times are at approximately 6am ET / 11am BST each day.

The women's prelim and final are on Saturday, July 27, with the both men's sessions on Sunday, July 28.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic street skateboarding on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

