How to watch Spain vs Italy live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Spain vs Italy live stream is one of the stand-out fixtures of the Euro 2024 group stage, and generally one of the most enticing clashes in international football. After the chaotic draw in the other second round Group B fixture, this one will be significant in determining who progresses to the knockouts.

La Roja were stunning in their opening match, blowing away Croatia in style. Lamine Yamal is a huge threat to any defence and the control offered by Rodri in midfield is second to none. It will be fascinating to see how the Azzuri, no strangers to midfield dominance, seek to counteract this, particularly after their scare against Albania. This should be an absolute thriller.

Spain vs Italy Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

You can watch Spain vs Italy for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Spain vs Italy free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Spain vs Italy live stream in the US

The Spain vs Italy live stream is on FOX in the USA.

If you're looking to pick up FOX, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Spain vs Italy for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Thursday, 20 June 2024. Here are the Spain vs Italy kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12 pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (19 June 2024)

Singapore – 3am SGT (19 June 2024)

Australia – 5am AEST (19 June 2024)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (19 June 2024)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).