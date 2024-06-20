How to watch Poland vs Austria live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Poland vs Austria live stream sees both sides seeking their first points at Euro 2024 in a very tricky Group D.

Drawn alongside two European powerhouses, Poland performed admirably in their opening game but lacked a cutting edge against the Dutch after taking a shock lead through Adam Buksa. The return of star striker Robert Lewandowski from injury will provide a welcome boost, while head coach Michał Probierz may also decide to hand a start to Karol Swiderski who impressed off the bench against the Netherlands.

There was also plenty to admire in Austria’s display against France. Ralf Rangnick’s side were tenacious and well organized, with the relentless high press making it difficult for Les Bleus to settle. Austria came into the game having lost just one of their last 16 games and will believe they have enough quality to overcome Poland.

Here's where to watch Poland vs Austria live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

You can watch Poland vs Austria for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Poland vs Austria free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Poland vs Austria for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Poland vs Austria live stream in the US

The Poland vs Austria live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to FuboTV (English) and Vix (Spanish).

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Poland vs Austria for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Friday, June 21. Here are the Poland vs Austria kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30 pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT

Australia – 2am AEST

New Zealand – 4am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).