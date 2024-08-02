How to watch Olympic Men's Doubles Tennis final: free live streams for Ram & Krajicek vs Ebden & Peers

Tennis broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Rjeev Ram (L) and partner Austin Krajicek in red shirts and navy shorts playing in the men's doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Watch the 2024 Olympic men's doubles tennis final, as Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek (Team USA) face Matthew Ebden and John Peers (AUS). Below we have all the information on how to watch the men's doubles tennis final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Despite all of the singles stars that entered the draw, it was a pair of doubles specialists that rose to the top. Ram and Krajicek neutralised Alcaraz and Nadal en route to the final, while Ebden and Peers took out Fritz and Paul.

While neither of the pairings are regular playing partners, they've each managed to gel quickly to become more than the sum of their parts. It probably hasn't hurt that both Ram and Krajicek are ranked in the top 20, while Peers won Olympic bronze last time out, and Ebden enjoyed a spell at No.1 earlier this year.

Here's where to watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options – and all the tennis at Paris 2024.

Watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final 2024 Quick Guide

Key Date

  • Event date: Saturday, August 3
  • Start time (estimated): 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Olympic men's doubles tennis final live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Olympic men's doubles tennis final for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic tennis. 

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final live streams in the US

The Olympic men's doubles tennis final live streams will be shown exclusively on Peacock and USA in the States. The match will not be shown on cable TV.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17 – August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's doubles tennis final broadcasters by region

Can I watch Olympic men's doubles tennis final live streams for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free live streams of the Olympic men's doubles tennis final. 

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Olympic men's doubles tennis final?

The 2024 Olympic men's doubles tennis final takes place on Saturday, August 3. The estimated start time is 3pm BST / 10am ET, but the actual start time could be very different.

That's because the men's double final will be the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following the men's singles bronze medal match and the women's singles final.

Of those, only the men's singles bronze medal match has a fixed start time, of 11am BST / 6pm ET.

The Olympic men's doubles tennis final is available on Peacock in the USA and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic tennis for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch the Olympic men's doubles tennis final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

