How to watch Netherlands vs Germany: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game

Watch Netherlands vs Germany in the 2024 Nations League, as two free-scoring heavyweights resume what has often been one of international football's fiercest rivalries. Below we have all the info on how to watch Netherlands vs Germany from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Euro 2024 semi-finalists Netherlands beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2 in their Nations League opener on Saturday, with Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee opening his Oranje account in a vibrant attacking display that also included goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

Germany, meanwhile, began life without retired quartet Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan in fine style as they beat Hungary 5-0. Youngsters Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Aleksandar Pavlovic were all on the scoresheet. Goals, then, are all but guaranteed.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Germany online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in Nations League Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Tuesday, September 10

Tuesday, September 10 Netherlands vs Germany start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEST (Wed) Best free streams SRF (Switzerland)

NPO Live (Netherlands)

RTL (Germany)

FREE Netherlands vs Germany live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs Germany in Nations League 2024 for FREE on RTL in Germany, NPO 3 in Netherlands and the SRF TV channels in Switzerland.

You should also be able to watch the Netherlands vs Germany live streams on the streaming services of these channels:

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Germany for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the US

As with every other Nations League match, you can watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream on FuboTV in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, Netherlands vs Germany has slipped through the cracks in the UK, with no broadcasters showing the Nations League game.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Australia

In Australia, Netherlands vs Germany is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 4.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. India Fans in India can watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams on JioTV, Sony TEN and Sony LIV. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany for free? Soccer fans can watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams for free on SRF in Switzerland and NPO Live in the Netherlands. The game will also be free-to-air on the RTL TV channel in Austria and Germany. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Germany free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Netherlands vs Germany in the 2024 Nations League? The Netherlands vs Germany game takes place at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, September 10 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 11.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).