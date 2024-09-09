How to watch Netherlands vs Germany: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game
Netherlands vs Germany broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Watch Netherlands vs Germany in the 2024 Nations League, as two free-scoring heavyweights resume what has often been one of international football's fiercest rivalries. Below we have all the info on how to watch Netherlands vs Germany from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Euro 2024 semi-finalists Netherlands beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2 in their Nations League opener on Saturday, with Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee opening his Oranje account in a vibrant attacking display that also included goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.
Germany, meanwhile, began life without retired quartet Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan in fine style as they beat Hungary 5-0. Youngsters Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Aleksandar Pavlovic were all on the scoresheet. Goals, then, are all but guaranteed.
Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Germany online from anywhere – including FREE options.
How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in Nations League Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Tuesday, September 10
- Netherlands vs Germany start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEST (Wed)
Best free streams
- SRF (Switzerland)
- NPO Live (Netherlands)
- RTL (Germany)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Netherlands vs Germany live stream broadcasters
You can watch Netherlands vs Germany in Nations League 2024 for FREE on RTL in Germany, NPO 3 in Netherlands and the SRF TV channels in Switzerland.
You should also be able to watch the Netherlands vs Germany live streams on the streaming services of these channels:
Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Germany for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Netherlands vs Germany stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Netherlands vs Germany free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the US
As with every other Nations League match, you can watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream on FuboTV in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.
Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the UK?
Unfortunately, Netherlands vs Germany has slipped through the cracks in the UK, with no broadcasters showing the Nations League game.
How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Australia
In Australia, Netherlands vs Germany is being shown on Optus Sport.
Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 4.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Rest of World
Africa
Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼
The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco.
SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Americas
Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼
- Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League.
- Latin America
Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America.
- Brazil
For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN.
- Mexico
The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.
Asia
Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼
Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- China
iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China.
- India
Fans in India can watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams on JioTV, Sony TEN and Sony LIV.
- Japan
Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.
Oceania
Click to see more Netherlands vs Germany streams▼
- New Zealand
Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.
Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany for free?
Soccer fans can watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams for free on SRF in Switzerland and NPO Live in the Netherlands. The game will also be free-to-air on the RTL TV channel in Austria and Germany.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Germany free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When is Netherlands vs Germany in the 2024 Nations League?
The Netherlands vs Germany game takes place at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, September 10 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 11.
Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.