How to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star online from anywhere

Miriam Rivera was 21 when she was cast as the focal point of There’s Something About Miriam. At the time she was a model on the rise. She was also transgender, deeply personable and mature beyond her years. Masquerading as her big break, the show instead used her as a crass punchline, a scapegoat for the tabloids to tear apart. What followed was depression, drug addiction and her death at the age of 38. Here's where to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, April 29 at 9pm BST TV Channel: Channel 4 Watch free: on Channel 4 (free with TV licence) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

2003 was a different era, but There’s Something About Miriam, created by Remy Blumenfeld and Gavin Hay, and presented by Tim Vincent, was a rotten premise from the off. The dating show whisked six straight men away to Ibiza to flirt their way into the affections of Miriam, but none of the contestants were told that Miriam was transgender until the end of the season finale.

The reaction to the shameful twist was justifiably explosive, but while the men banded together to support each other, Miriam was set up to take the fall, and the TV execs got off scot-free.

Despite being reduced to a laughing stock, she later appeared on Big Brother Australia 2004, where she was given much more scope to be herself. And what was immediately apparent was how fascinating a person she was. Snide gossip from her fellow housemates evolved into spirited debate – particularly between Wesley, Paul and Kane – and, eventually, empathy and acceptance.

This three-part documentary chronicles the life of "the world’s first trans reality TV star", and the scarcely-believable callousness that resulted in her untimely demise. Read on as we explain how to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star free online

Miriam: Death of a Reality Star is a three-parter that premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm BST on Monday, April 29. The next episode airs at the same time on Tuesday, and the final episode will be shown at 10pm on Wednesday. Each instalment is an hour long. It will be free to watch live or on-demand through the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV license.

If you're keen to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

At the time of writing, any plans to make Miriam: Death of a Reality Star available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star on Channel 4 from abroad.

As in the US, there's no word as to when or if Miriam: Death of a Reality Star will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently travelling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch the show from anywhere in the world.

Any plans to make Miriam: Death of a Reality Star available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star on Channel 4 from abroad.