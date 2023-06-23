How to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2023: live stream the first day of the festival from anywhere

So it begins. Glastonbury 2023 kicks off with a typically eclectic line-up of artists that's guaranteed to draw the crowds on Worthy Farm and at home in front of the nation's televisions. Pop fans will be sure to tune in for Carly Rae Jepsen and Fred Again on the Other Stage, while those with a penchant for riffs are catered for by Royal Blood, who warm up for Friday's Pyramid Stage headliners, the mighty Arctic Monkeys. Here's how to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2023 as the world's greatest festival gets going.

The first thing to say is beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's not always clear which performances are being covered live and which aren't.

Tonight's headlines, Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys, will be shown from 10.30pm on BBC One, but if you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury in real time, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of the festival's biggest stages, pretty much all day and in 4K too. You'll be able to pick and choose between acts on the big five stages at will, as well as catch-up on bands you've missed on demand.

Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb today include Texas, Gabriels, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maisie Peters, Royal Blood, Warpaint, Sparks, Young Fathers, Fred Again, Digga D, Shygirl, Wizkid, and Stefflon Don.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Glastonbury Friday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Friday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Friday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury Friday 2023 for FREE

You can watch Friday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Three, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST on Friday evening and continuing until midnight. Performers on Friday include Royal Blood, Sparks, and Young Fathers, with the headline slot being filled by the Arctic Monkeys. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch a Glastonbury Friday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Friday at Glastonbury 2023 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

Glastonbury Friday 2023 lineup and times

All times BST

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Pyramid Stage

Arctic Monkeys: 22:15 - 23:45

Royal Blood: 20:15 - 21:15

The Churnups: 18:15 - 19:30

Texas: 16:15 - 17:15

Stefflon Don: 14:45 - 15:45

Maisie Peters: 13:15 - 14:15

The Master Musicians of Joujouka: 12:00 - 12:45

The Other Stage

Wizkid: 22:30 - 23:45

Fred Again...: 20:30 - 21:30

Chvrches: 18:45 - 19:45

Krept & Konan: 17:15 - 18:15

Carly Rae Jepsen: 15:45 - 16:45

Lightning Seeds: 14:15 - 15:15

The Hives: 13:00 - 13:45

Ben Howard: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage

Kelis: 22:15 - 23:45

Young Fathers: 20:30 - 21:30

Joey Bada$$: 19:00 - 20:00

Gabriels: 17:30 - 18:30

Louis Cole: 16:00 - 17:00

ADG7: 14:30 - 15:30

Yaya Bey: 13:00 - 14:00

Star Feminine Band: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Hot Chip: 22:30 - 23:45

Warpaint: 21:00 - 22:00

TBA: 19:30 - 20:30

Courteeners: 18:00 - 19:00

Pale Waves: 16:30 - 17:30

Digga D: 15:15 - 16:00

Flo: 14:00 - 14:45

Bru-C: 12:45 - 13:30

The Sixsters: 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

Fever Ray: 23:00 - 00:15

Sparks: 21:15 - 22:15

Shygirl: 19:45 - 20:45

The Comet is Coming: 18:15 - 19:15

Unknown Mortal Orchestra: 16:45 - 17:45

Billy Nomates: 15:15 - 16:15

Los Bitchos: 14:00 - 14:45

Alabaster Deplume: 12:45 - 13:30

Adwait: 11:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

The Saw Doctors: 21:30 - 22:45

Steve Earle: 20:00 - 21:00

Gavin James: 18:30 - 19:30

Newton Faulkner: 17:00 - 18:00

Seth Lakeman: 16:00 - 16:40

The Mary Wallopers: 15:00 - 15:40

Martin Stephenson & The Daintees: 14:00 - 14:40

Sniff 'n' The Tears: 13:00 - 13:40

Allison Russell: 12:10 - 12:40

Al Lewis: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

The Damned: 23:05 - 00:20

Freya Ridings: 21:35 - 22:35

Xavier Rudd: 20:05 - 21:05

Laura Mvula: 18:35 - 19:35

Lottery Winners: 17:05 - 18:05

Jamie Webster: 15:35 - 16:35

Fanny Lumsden: 14:15 - 15:05

Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs: 13:00 - 13:50

Left Field

Billy Bragg: 21:00 - 22:00

Benefits: 19:30 - 20:30

Cassyette: 18:15 - 19:00

Deadletter: 17:00 - 17:45

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Tara Lily, Sam Lee, David Rovics - 15:00 - 16:30

DEBATES: This Land is Your Land: The Fight for Nature, with Black Girls Hike, Claire Ratinon, Right to Roam, Surfers Against Sewage, John Harris - 13:30 - 14:30

DEBATES: Woman, Life, Freedom: Solidarity with Iran, with Aghileh Djafari-Marbini, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Pardis Shafafi, Shappi Khorsandi, Hanan Abdalla - 12:00 - 13:00

Arcadia