How to watch duets Synchronized Swimming at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Duets synchronized swimming broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Team China, in leopard print swim suits, perform a duets routine in the synchronized swimming ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Adam Pretty)
Watch duets synchronized swimming at Olympics 2024 and behold the most agile pairs of competitors of this poetic sport, which has now been part of the Olympics for four decades. Below we have all the information on how to watch synchronised swimming duets at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

While the Russian team have dominated the sport in recent years, they're barred from competing this time. China seems to be their natural successors and have already shown prowess in the team routines earlier this week. The duet technical routine on Friday will put Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s accuracy to the test, where they will be expected to show a high level of flexibility and attention to detail.

The duet free routine on Saturday will see competitors getting more creative and showcase their own choreography – their performances will be judged on execution and precision. Japan’s Moe Higa and Tomoka Sato are eager for gold. Japan took bronze in home waters last time. While Team GB have never won a medal in this discipline, there are hopefuls this year in Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe

Here's where to watch synchronized swimming duets and all the 2024 Olympics synchronized swimming live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 9 – 10
  • Daily start: 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST

You can watch duets synchronized swimming at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic duets synchronized swimming.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic synchronized swimming duets for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch duets synchronized swimming duets Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The synchronized swimming duets live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and E! in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch duets synchronized swimming Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic synchronized swimming duets for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include synchronized swimming duets free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the synchronized swimming duets at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic synchronized swimming duets takes place between August 9-10. Start times are at approximately 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST each day.

The technical routines will take place on Friday, August 9, with the free routines on Saturday, August 10.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic synchronized swimming duets on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.