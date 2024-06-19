How to watch Denmark vs England live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Denmark vs England live stream from Euro 2024 is a repeat of the semi-final three years ago and represents a fascinating contest between two teams at differing stages of their development. A win for either side all-but guarantees passage to the knockout stage.

The Danes still rely on the old guard. It was Christian Eriksen who was on target in their opening 1-1 draw with Slovenia to erase the memories of his on-field collapse at Euro 2020. England, meanwhile, have a gaggle of talented young players but still no clear plan in how to use them. Jude Bellingham was outstanding in scoring the only goal of their opening defeat of Serbia, but the 20-year-old was a lone bright spot in an otherwise functional display.

Denmark vs England Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream BBC (U.K.)

FREE Denmark vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Denmark vs England for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Denmark vs England free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Denmark vs England live stream in the US

The Denmark vs England live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

If you're looking to pick FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Official Denmark vs England broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Denmark vs England for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Thursday June 20 2024. Here are the Denmark vs England kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Jun. 21)

Australia – 2am AEST (Jun. 21)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Jun. 21)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).