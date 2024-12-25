How to watch Australia vs India 4th Test: live stream on Boxing Day 2024

The Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne is the penultimate test match in a series which concludes with the now traditional New Year Test in Sydney. The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground has also become an Australian tradition since the 1980s, although the MCG had hosted occasional test matches during the Christmas period before this date.

Both sides have good recent records at this venue. Australia have only lost two of their last 13 matches here – but both these defeats were in their last two encounters with India. The Melbourne pitch tends to be one of the slower Australian wickets, which suits the tourists.

India won by 8 wickets in 2020, and by 137 runs in 2018 when Jasprit Bumrah was the player of the match. In his two matches in Melbourne, Bumrah has taken 15 wickets at an average of 13. The 31-year-old opening bowler comes into the test in fine form, having taken 6-76 in the first innings of the previous test, in Brisbane.

Watch Australia vs India 4th Test Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Dec 26-30

Start times: 6.30pm (day before) ET / 11.30pm (day before) BST / 10.30am AEDT. Free streams 7plus app.

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in the US

Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne 2024 is on Willow TV in the US. Willow is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in the UK

TNT Sports hosts the Australia vs India 4th Test live stream in the U.K. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium £30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app.

It will also be shown on Fox and on sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports which has monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

How to watch Australia vs India live streams in Rest of World

India

The 2024 Australia vs India test series is being live streamed via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need a Disney Star subscription.

Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can catch all the action live on Willow TV .

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Australia vs India on Sky Sports and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels for $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Can I watch Australia vs India for free? Yes! In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne 2024? The Australia vs India 4th Test takes place : 6.30pm (day before) ET / 11.30pm (day before) BST / 10.30am AEDT on December 26-30, 2024.

Can I watch Australia v India on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.