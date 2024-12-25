How to watch Australia vs India 4th Test: live stream on Boxing Day 2024
Australia vs India 4th Test 2024 broadcasters, TV channels and streams
The Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne is the penultimate test match in a series which concludes with the now traditional New Year Test in Sydney. The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground has also become an Australian tradition since the 1980s, although the MCG had hosted occasional test matches during the Christmas period before this date.
Both sides have good recent records at this venue. Australia have only lost two of their last 13 matches here – but both these defeats were in their last two encounters with India. The Melbourne pitch tends to be one of the slower Australian wickets, which suits the tourists.
India won by 8 wickets in 2020, and by 137 runs in 2018 when Jasprit Bumrah was the player of the match. In his two matches in Melbourne, Bumrah has taken 15 wickets at an average of 13. The 31-year-old opening bowler comes into the test in fine form, having taken 6-76 in the first innings of the previous test, in Brisbane.
Watch Australia vs India 4th Test Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Dates: Dec 26-30
- Start times: 6.30pm (day before) ET / 11.30pm (day before) BST / 10.30am AEDT.
Free streams
Use a VPN to watch Australia vs India from anywhere
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Australia vs India live streams in the US
Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne 2024 is on Willow TV in the US. Willow is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
How to watch Australia vs India live streams in the UK
TNT Sports hosts the Australia vs India 4th Test live stream in the U.K. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium £30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.
If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Australia vs India live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Australia vs India live streams in Australia
In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app.
It will also be shown on Fox and on sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports which has monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).
Away from home? You can still access your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Australia vs India live streams in Rest of World
- India
The 2024 Australia vs India test series is being live streamed via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need a Disney Star subscription.
- Canada
Cricket fans in Canada can catch all the action live on Willow TV .
- New Zealand
Kiwis can watch Australia vs India on Sky Sports and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels for $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.
Can I watch Australia vs India for free?
Yes! In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app.
If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When is Australia vs India 4th Test at Melbourne 2024?
The Australia vs India 4th Test takes place : 6.30pm (day before) ET / 11.30pm (day before) BST / 10.30am AEDT on December 26-30, 2024.
Can I watch Australia v India on my mobile?
Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
Disclaimer
Roderick is a freelance sports journalist and a crossword complier. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder. An erratic fast bowler in his youth, Roderick became an erratic medium pacer in his autumn playing days. His last wicket was a stumping, which made him decide it was time to retire. He now occasionally plays for the MCC – but for their golf team. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries.