How to watch Apartment 7A online: stream the Rosemary’s Baby prequel

How to watch Apartment 7A online

Prequel movie Apartment 7A charts the events prior to Rosemary’s terrifying ordeal, when her foetus was just a glint in Beelzebub’s glowering eye. Starring Emmy Award winner Julia Garner, our guide below explains how to watch Apartment 7A from anywhere.

Apartment 7A: preview

Director Natalie Erika James has some pretty colossal cloven hooves to fill. Her movie will attempt to expand on the well-known story of diabolical ambition and motherhood etched into horror history by Oscar winner Roman Polanski in 1968's Rosemary's Baby. Yet James’s movie has a pedigree all its own, coming to us from the producers of the A Quiet Place franchise and boasting a killer cast.

Julia Garner (Ozark) stars as Terry Gionoffrio, a character briefly introduced in the original movie before her mysterious demise. The prequel charts her failed attempts at Broadway success, her descent into addiction, before her "salvation" by the Castevets. Occupying the role originated by Ruth Gordon, Dianne Wiest is elderly busybody Minnie Castevet, whose benevolent façade threatens to ensnare Terry in a web of evil incarnate. Promisingly, Variety have lauded Wiest’s performance as "the movie’s secret weapon" and "deeply unsettling".

Dare to take a look inside? Then read on for how to watch Apartment 7A online now from anywhere with our guide.

It’s the address of the damned! Viewers all over the world can watch Apartment 7A online exclusively on Paramount Plus from Friday, September 27 (US & Canada) and Saturday, September 28 (UK and AUS). A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users. Prices start at $5.99 / CA$6.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies such Scream VI, upcoming horror sequel Smile 2, and action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Traveling abroad? You can stream Apartment 7A on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Apartment 7A from outside your country

Out of the country but keen to stream Apartment 7A online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Apartment 7A trailer

This is the Apartment 7A trailer and cast information:

Apartment 7A cast

Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio

Dianne Wiest as Margaux ‘Minnie’ Castevet

Kevin McNally as Roman Castevet

Andrew Buchan as TBC

Jim Sturgess as Alan Marchand

Rosy McEwen as Vera Clarke

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as TBC

Marli Siu as Annie Leung

Julia Westcott-Hutton as Alan's friend

Nikkita Chadha as Donna

James Swanton as TBC

Patrick Lyster as Dr. Sapirstein

Amy Leeson as Rosemary Woodhouse

Scott Hume as Guy Woodhouse

Can you watch Apartment 7A for free? Apartment 7A will be distributed by Paramount Plus globally. The streaming platform offers a 7-day free trial to anyone who hasn't previously subscribed, in territories like the US, UK, and Australia. So, yes, new members can watch the horror movie prequel for free but, no, others cannot.