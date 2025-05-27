How to watch 2025 French Open tennis for FREE

The clay court scene is back at the French Open and you can catch all the action for FREE in a number of countries. It promises to be an exciting tournament and with all the top seeds in action, we know you tennis fans will be desperate to keep up with the matches.

In Australia the 9Now platform will be broadcasting select matches for FREE while France TV in France and ServusTV in Austria will operate a similar policy.

Here is our easy and quick guide on how to keep up with the French Open across the platforms.

How to watch the French Open for FREE on 9Now

As alluded to previously, 9Now (Aus) is our pick of the FREE French Open coverage if you want English commentary.

To watch the action through the service, you will need to create an account if you haven't already. This is of course available to do so for FREE.

If you're outside Australia on vacation, you can access 9Now from anywhere with a VPN..

We signed up to watch the Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere match and it worked perfectly.

How to watch the 2025 French Open from anywhere

Although the French Open is available across the world, it only accessible for FREE in Australia, France and Austria.

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the French Open when you're away:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling in the US but from Australia, select Oz as your country.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch French Open 2025.

French Open Q+A

What does 9Now's French Open coverage entail?

(Image credit: Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian service, 9Now aren't just showing select games from the tournament, they will also be providing expert analysis.

With a pre-day show to boot and former Aussie tennis players Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic providing their thoughts, 9Now is the place to go for your FREE French Open coverage.

Don't forget to use NordVPN if you'r traveling outside the country.

What devices can I stream the French Open via 9Now? If you're looking to download the 9Now app you are in luck as we have listed just where it is available.

Apple iPhones and iPads. iOS 12+

Android phones and tablets. 5.0+

Web Browser - 9Now

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Fetch TV

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG TV

Roku

Samsung TV

Can I watch French Open 2025 highlights for FREE? Luckily, 9Now have clips of select matches for FREE with highlight packages lasting around 8 minutes. This is particularly handy in the early rounds, where it can be difficult to keep up.