Gran Piemonte live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for free, key dates, start time

First run in 1906, the Gran Piemonte is now in its 108th edition and is the final big race before the climax of the Italian Autumn Classics at Il Lombardia on Saturday. Here’s where to watch 2024 Gran Piemonte live streams online from anywhere – including any free streams.

With no Pogacar on the start list the peloton can breath a sign of relief and also start to believe that one of them could win a race for a change. Taking the mantle of favorite from his stellar team mate will be Marc Hirschi who has been on an extraordinary winning spree himself and will be keen to add another Italian Classic to his bulging palmares.

In a race that favours an allrounder who can climb and finish strong from a small bunch, there are multiple other riders in the mix including true specialists such as Richard Carapaz, Micheal Mathews and Tom Skujins. Read on to find live streams, timings and TV channels for the 2024 Gran Piemonte just below.

Watch Quick Guide Race dates Event date: Oct. 10, 2024

Oct. 10, 2024 Start time: 11.15am BST / 6.15am ET / 3.15am PT / 9.15pm AEST / 12.15pm CET Best free stream Rai (Italy)

FREE 2024 Gran Piemonte live stream broadcasters

You can watch the 2024 Gran Piemonte for free on the Rai Sport TV channel and the RaiPlay streaming service.

RaiPlay – Italy

Use a VPN to watch 2024 Gran Piemonte for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch 2024 Gran Piemonte live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Gran Piemonte on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

You can also watch the race through Max using the B/R Sports addon.

How to watch 2024 Gran Piemonte live streams in the UK and Europe

In the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus and Eurosport that have the rights to air the 2024 Gran Piemonte. Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent.

Can I watch a 2024 Gran Piemonte live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster but cycling fans based in Italy can watch the action for free on Rai. Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Gran Piemonte on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.

What is the 2024 Gran Piemonte Route? One of the easier of the Autumn classics, on paper at least, the route of Gran Piemonte doesn't feature as many savage climbs as its peers but is still far far from flat. Starting in Valdengo just outside Biella the route works its way eastward heading to the highpoint of the day the Passo della Colma. From the summit of this climb there are 62km to the finale in Borgomanero and two further peaks to cross at Cremosina and Traversagna. With the climbing done the race passes over the finish line for the first time then sets out for a further 11km loop before crossing it for a second time to decide the winner.

2024 Gran Piemonte route profile

What are the Gran Piemonte 2024 predictions? With no Pogacar, who is skipping the race to concentrate on Lombardy, the title of favourite goes to Marc Hirshi who if it wasn’t for the exploits of his extraordinary team mate would be the stand out rider of the late part of the Season. Pushing him all the way will be the likes of Richard Carapaz, Tim Wellens, Alberto Bettiol and Micheal Mathews amongst others, in a race that favours an all round rider who can manage the climbs and pack a decent sprint.

Can I watch Gran Piemonte 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all UCI events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UCI), Instagram (@UCI), TikTok (@UCI) and YouTube (@UCI).