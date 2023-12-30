Dolphins vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL game online

Watch a Dolphins vs Ravens live stream

You can watch a Dolphins vs Ravens live stream on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US. NFL fans in Australia can watch the game on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Dolphins vs Ravens is being shown on DAZN, TSN and CTV, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, December 31 Kick-off: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Jan 1) TV channel: CBS Live stream: Paramount Plus (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Dolphins vs Ravens preview

The AFC's No.1 seed and first-round bye will belong to the Ravens if they manage to get the better of the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. However, if the Dolphins were to pull off an upset, they'd secure the AFC East title and usurp Baltimore in the conference pecking order. It's not quite winner-takes-all, but it could go a long way to deciding which of these teams makes it to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens and Dolphins may only be separated by a solitary victory, but it's difficult to look beyond Baltimore for this blockbuster meeting. The way John Harbaugh's men trampled all over the NFC-leading 49ers on Monday to notch their ninth victory from 10 was nothing short of frightening.

The Ravens defense racked up five interceptions and four sacks in holding the NFL's third most potent offense to just 19 points, while Lamar Jackson kept his end of the bargain and is now the outright MVP front-runner.

The top offense in the NFL? That status belongs to the Dolphins, who finally broke their duck against teams with a winning record on Sunday by toppling the Cowboys courtesy of a field goal at the death. It wasn't emphatic by any stretch, but the curse-lifting result could hardly have been timed better, with this Ravens clash set to be followed by another potential high-stakes meeting with the Bills.

Lose this and next week's game could end up being be a title-decider. Do Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have what it takes against the NFL's meanest defense? Follow our guide on how to watch Dolphins vs Ravens wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Dolphins vs Ravens live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Dolphins vs Ravens on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. If you don't have CBS on cable, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network. Prices start at $74.99 a month. If you subscribe to these services and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN.

How to watch Dolphins vs Ravens from outside your country

We've set out how you can livestream Dolphins vs Ravens in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to livestream Dolphins vs Ravens from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Ravens

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Dolphins vs Ravens live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Dolphins vs Ravens, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Ravens on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Dolphins vs Ravens on CTV.

Dolphins vs Ravens live stream in the UK

The Dolphins vs Ravens game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 6pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at NFL Game Pass, which costs £14.99 per week or £34.99 for the rest of the season and shows every out-of-market game live. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Dolphins vs Ravens as if you were at home.

Watch a Dolphins vs Ravens live stream in Australia