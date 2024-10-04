Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25, TV channels, broadcasters

Can Gunners maintain fast start to the season?

Arsenal players celebrate a goal in a huddle with Declan Rice turned to the camera pumping his fist.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Stuart MacFarlane)
Watch Arsenal vs Southampton live streams as Mikel Arteta's men attempt to keep up the early season pressure for the league title. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Southampton from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The Gunners haven't really looked like losing yet this season, but late goals have certainly shaped their season. Following the disappointment of conceding a 98th-minute equalizer at the Etihad, they scored twice after normal time to avoid the wobbles against Leicester City last weekend. And their confidence will be high after a brilliant 2-0 win over PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Times are tougher for the newly promoted Saints, who are winless in the league. Russell Martin was unable to put his usual positive spin on Monday's poor loss at Bournemouth and maybe the best he can hope for against Arsenal is putting 11 men behind the ball and scraping a second point of the season.

Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Southampton Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, October 5
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Arsenal vs Southampton isn't one of them.

Official Arsenal vs Southampton broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Arsenal vs Southampton start?

Arsenal vs Southampton kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, October 5.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Southampton on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

