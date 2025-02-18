Apple’s celebrating the 2025 MLS season kicking off with a custom logo for each and every team

Apple's debuting a custom Apple TV patch for each of the 30 MLS teams

The new designs have dropped ahead of the 30th season of Major League Soccer

Apple’s global head of sports marketing says the logos reflect the visual identity of each of the 30 clubs

The 30th season of Major League Soccer is about to kick off, and thanks to the league’s partnership with Apple, you’ll be able to stream every game with no blackouts via an MLS Season Pass subscription on Apple TV, one of the best streaming services around.

Further, to recognize the anniversary season beyond debuting a new show and hyping up the crowd with a new documentary, Apple’s taking a pen to its logo – a very rare occurrence. Apple’s putting a fresh spin on the Apple TV logo, well, actually, 30 fresh spins, one for each team in Major League Soccer.

That means Lionel Messi and his teammates on Inter Miami CF are sporting an Apple logo with a pink spotting star and zebra stripes, while Emil Forsberg of the New York Red Bulls’ Apple TV logo is a mix of gold, red, and white. Each and every player will be sporting the custom Apple TV patch on the left sleeve of their player kits for the entire 2025 season. That’s 30 recreations of the Apple logo, and TechRadar chatted with Emeka Ofodile, Apple’s global head of sports marketing, about this custom treatment.

(Image credit: Apple)

“As we were approaching the 2025 season, we’d been collectively brainstorming how to celebrate this landmark season in a memorable way. The creative minds at Apple developed the concept, which felt authentic to MLS and the partnership and like the perfect way to commemorate the 30th season milestone,” explained Ofodile. The bespoke nature of each really captures the jerseys, logo, and overall branding of each team. It leads to a colorful take on the Apple logo, which goes beyond the early days rainbow apple and even the custom invites normally sent for an Apple Special Event.

On why now was the right time to put a fresh spin on the logo, Ofodile called out the 30th anniversary and said, “we wanted to nod to the incredible visual identity of each of the 30 clubs.” While the individual designs were made in-house at Apple, it was also collaborative with the teams: “We worked closely to make sure the designs felt authentic to each club and the feedback has been really positive,” explained Ofodile.

(Image credit: Apple)

For now, the custom patches are just on the player kits, meaning that to spot them, you’ll need to watch for the players on the field, professional photography of the games, or even player profile shots. We’re sharing a few of them in the gallery below. It would be neat to see these custom badges included in the live broadcasts, though, and we asked Ofodile on that or where else Apple is thinking about including these.

“Player kits will be the primary place fans can see this collaboration in MLS Season Pass broadcasts. We’re also exploring fun ways to spotlight this collaboration, including in our popular studio shows and across social channels,” explained Ofodile. It sounds like we’ll need to keep an eye on the shows and produced content to see if the badges make an appearance. Who knows, they might end up being a larger part of the teams represented in playoffs later this season, the League’s Cup tournament, or in the All-Star game.

Ofodile shared that Apple is focused on finding creative ways to partner with Major League Soccer, and clearly, the custom takes on the logo are from this work. It’s a really fun approach and for fans of the sport as well as Apple, it really lets creativity shine through. We’ve also seen Apple expand MLS into some of its other services, including locations around stadiums in Apple Maps and custom playlists in Apple Music; Ofodile shared that “we’re excited to continue exploring new opportunities to engage fans and grow the league’s fandom throughout the season.”

It sounds like these Apple TV sleeve patches might just be the start, and if it’s a hint at the other projects in the works, it'll be an exciting season. I, for one, am excited to see the Apple logo and Apple TV one spun in a few different styles.

Let us know which are your favorites in the comment below, and you can tune into the first match of the 2025 season between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC at 2:30 PM ET on February 22, 2025, on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

If you subscribe to Apple TV Plus, MLS Season Pass is $12.99 a month and $79. Otherwise, it's $14.99 a month or $99 for the season. You'll get access to every game plus analysis via shows, a back library of games, and documentaries that can be streamed from many devices – basically wherever Apple TV is available. That now includes Android phones, as the Apple TV app for Android has launched as well.