Apple Music's awesome $2.99 deal is your reason to finally switch from Spotify

Whether you let Apple Music expire after a free trial or have never been tempted by its deep integration with the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod, and iPad, the temperature to switch to Apple’s music streaming service is at an all-time high.

Why? Well, beyond lossless audio that meets the Spatial Audio standard for free, basically every song imaginable, and excellent curated playlists, Apple Music is offering new subscribers an excellent deal ahead of Super Bowl LIX and the Apple Music Halftime Show. You can get six months for just $2.99, an exceptional savings.

That’s a full $8 off the $10.99 a month price for an individual plan, so you’ll save around $63 over six months. This makes it an especially attractive offer if you’ve been loyal to Spotify or another service and really gives you a reason to switch. Or if you’re not completely sold, this lets you give Apple Music a go for just $3.

While it lacks a fancy, visually attractive Wrapped functionality at the end of the year, it makes up for it in many ways. A Replay playlist arrives each month, meaning that current Apple Music subscribers can see a list of the songs they played and listened to the most, among other statistics, for January 2025.

Apple Music’s library contains well over 100 million songs, many of which are also available in Lossless, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio formats. This means that with the right equipment – speakers, soundbars, earbuds, or headphones – you’ll get a more immersive listening experience. While Amazon Music offers this as well as Tidal, it’s something that Spotify can’t touch – even if it promised ‘Hi-Fi’ many many moons ago.

Not to mention, if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, the main ‘Music’ app is where Apple Music lives. It’s also integrated quite well, allowing you to share tracks easily and even ask Siri to play your favorite songs, playlists, or artists by default. Further, on the big screen, courtesy of an Apple TV 4K – or on other devices – you get Apple Music Sing, which is the best lyric experience, in my opinion, and a super fun way to karaoke with almost any track available on the platform.

Like Spotify, you’ll find a bunch of playlists, including top lists by region and city, as well as curated ones by the Apple Music team and even some artists. There are also several radio shows to pick from and music videos to watch.

Suffice to say, at just $2.99 for six months, there’s really never been a better time to at least give Apple Music ago. Apple says it’s available for new and eligible customers, so you’ll want to head over to the promo page and see if you’re eligible. We’re waiting to hear back if this is global, but we spotted a banner for £2.99 for six months.