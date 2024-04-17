Prime Video movie of the day: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves nails what recent Marvel movies fail at

Hey, remember when the best Marvel movies were regularly fun romps that the whole family could enjoy, with good jokes and enough emotional reality for you to care about the outcome? Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves remembers. This criminally underseen movie just wants you to have a good time with a magical heist and a sweet ending, without ever having to think about the actual game of D&D if you're not familiar with it, and it does such a good job.

To get over the nerdy hump, so to speak, this movie doesn't require you to know or care about Dungeons & Dragons to enjoy it. The rules and lore of the game underpin what's happening, but anything you actually need to know will be explained in the movie, and anything else is just easter eggs for the fans to enjoy and everyone else to gloss over.

It's about a thief, Chris Pine, who lost his wife to evil wizards and is put in prison for trying to steal an artifact that can bring her back. After escaping, he discovers that his old ally (Hugh Grant) betrayed him and has taken in his daughter, lying to her about how he ended up in prison to turn her against him. So Pine pulls together a group of new and old friends – including Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page – to pull off a double heist: steal Hugh Grant's treasure, including the life-giving artifact, and win back his daughter's trust at the same time. Very Ocean's 11, but with swords and portals and stuff.

It's charming, it's got some great action, some really clever schemes (that never quite work), characters who are fun to be around, and it makes you care about the outcome of what happens with Chris Pine and his daughter rather than expecting you to worry more about yet another big world-ending threat. I'd argue it ranks among the best Prime Video movies if you want a nice easy watch for the whole family.

