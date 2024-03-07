New Fallout TV show trailer invites you to a hilariously grim party at the end of the world on Prime Video

Fallout's TV show will be released in full on Prime Video one day earlier than anticipated.

Amazon has debuted the official trailer for its Fallout TV show – and it invites you to a part at the end of the world one day earlier than expected.

Released today (March 7), the Fallout TV show's latest teaser is jam-packed with faithful nods to its source material, including the multi-genre tonality, world-building, and retrofuturistic aesthetic that Bethesda's iconic video game franchise is renowned for.

Pleasing as all of that is, though, the new trailer for one of 2024's most anticipated Prime Video shows has two more delightful surprises in store. One, it'll debut a day earlier than we thought, with Fallout's TV adaptation releasing on Thursday, April 11 instead. And, two, all eight episodes – a marked departure for Amazon, which usually debuts a new series with a two- or three-episode premiere – will be available on launch day. If those revelations don't deserve a Vault Boy-style thumbs-up, I don't know what does.

The second teaser for Amazon's Fallout live-action show comes three months after its first one landed online. That December 2023 trailer, which opened the vault on Prime Video's apocalyptically authentic series, showcased its first official footage and introduced us to its three protagonists: Lucy (Arcane's Ella Purnell), Maximus (Emancipation's Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Ant-Man 2's Walton Goggins). The first trailer followed hot on the heels of some first-look images, too – official stills that told use seven interesting things about Prime Video's take on the Fallout franchise.

For anyone who might have been living in a, well, underground vault since Fallout's TV show began production in January 2022, here's a quick rundown of its plot: "Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them."

This 3-3, we celebrate Vault 33 and its outstanding residents, like Lucy. It’s a blast down there! pic.twitter.com/qARKwfbcrhMarch 3, 2024 See more

Joining the aforementioned acting trio in Fallout are Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Michael Emerson (Lost), and Leslie Uggams (Deadpool) among others. Jonathan Nolan, who helmed the similarly positioned sci-fi dystopia series Westworld for HBO, developed the show alongside wife and producing partner Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) are Fallout's showrunners.

Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios president and co-creator of Fallout's acclaimed first-person shooter role-playing games, is among the TV adaptation's many executive producers. Indeed, he's joined by Nolan, Joy, Robertson-Dworet, Wagner, James Altman, and Athena Wickham.

Will Amazon's Fallout have enough to make it onto our best Prime Video shows list? I certainly hope so. I'm a big fan of the games and, after picking Fallout, well, out as one of 10 exciting shows I can't wait for in early 2024, I hope it doesn't nuke (sorry not sorry) my apparent prescient ability to pick out top-tier series ahead of release.