'I've not shared this before': The Rings of Power star's deeply personal story will make you see King Durin and Prince Durin's season 2 scenes in a different light

The Rings of Power actor Owain Arthur has opened up on the incredibly personal memory he used to inform season 2's gut-wrenching scenes between his character Prince Durin and Peter Mullen's King Durin.

Speaking ahead of The Rings of Power season 2's launch on August 29, Arthur discussed the deeply private and moving story – one that, in his own words, he's "never shared before" – that super-charged emotional scenes between Khazad-dûm's ruler and his heir-apparent.

Sequences involving the pair have always been melodramatic, especially since they fell out in The Rings of Power season 1 episode 7 over the mining of Khazad-dûm's vast reserves of mithril. However, with the dwarven king and prince reconciling early on in the hit Prime Video show's second season, it seemed they'd repaired their relationship.

Initially, it seems King Durin's ring will solve Khazad-dûm's problems (Image credit: Prime Video)

Not so. Numerous problems, including the destruction of their sun shafts, have impacted the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm since the highly-rated Amazon series returned. Understandably desperate for a solution, the dwarves – a suspicious Prince Durin notwithstanding – accepted Lord Celebrimbor and the mysterious Annatar's offer of help to prevent their realm falling into ruin. Cue the forging of seven of the titular rings for King Durin and his fellow dwarf lords.

Unfortunately, these rings are not like the elven ones that were crafted in The Rings of Power season 1 finale. As the series' creators told me prior to season 2's release, they're "more seductive and sinister"; a by-product of Annatar – the latest of Sauron's disguises – being more heavily involved in their creation.

Ahead of The Lord of the Rings prequel series' return, Princess Disa actor Sophia Nomvete also suggested "there has to be a cost" with the dwarven rings' creation – and "a cost" there most certainly is. Even though the dwarf lords' hard-headedness saves from being fully corrupted by Sauron's ring-based influence, the dark magic housed within has a manipulative effect on them. Indeed, it makes them greedy for gold and jewels, which is why we see King Durin become unexpectedly covetous for riches as season 2 episode 5, titled 'Halls of Stone', progresses.

Knowing full well that his father has never been one for hoarding treasure, Prince Durin senses something has changed – and, clearly, not for the better. What fans have glimpsed in this season's fifth episode, especially in the gut-punching scene where Durin III deflects his son's concerns over the rings by officially reinstating him as the kingdom's heir to the throne, is the beginning of another downturn their father-son relationship. And, as Arthur exclusively told me, what happened during that sequence, as well as other emotionally impactful scenes to come in season 2's final three episodes, hit a little too close to home for him on a personally difficult level.

"King Durin is such a strong anchor for Khazad-dûm and his son, and he's always offering advice" Arthur said. "And, when he begins wearing the ring, there's a change in him. It's almost like he's got Alzheimer's [disease]. I've not said this to anyone before, but I've dealt with people who suffer from Alzheimer's and I couldn't escape that feeling of losing your father, even though he's right there in front of you.

"The ring is taking him away from Prince Durin and, though he tries, he can't tell his father, and his own king, not to wear the ring again, but it kills him inside to see his father changing before his eyes. So, that's the challenge that faces him and the big shift we see between them in season two."

Clearly, Annatar/Sauron has got a lot to answer for by driving yet another wedge between Durin III and Durin IV, but he's not drawn the most ire from viewers in The Rings of Power's latest episode. Indeed, in the wake of episode 5, fans have reacted with fury over events surrounding arguably season 2's slimiest individual. I won't spoil what's to come in one of the best Prime Video shows' final three installments, either, but rest assured: you're all in a much bleaker and explosive ride as season 2's endgame approaches.