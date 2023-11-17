7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (November 17)

A still from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV Plus

It’s an absolutely stacked weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services, so much so that we’ve had to veto not one, but three great options from our latest seven-entry crop of recommendations.

So, if nothing takes your fancy below, bear in mind that The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive is also streaming on Netflix, Dashing Through the Snow comes to Disney Plus, and BlackBerry – one of our favorite films of the year – makes its streaming debut on AMC Plus in the US.

Below, though, you’ll find our pick of the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend.

The Crown season 6 (Netflix)

Headlining this week’s slate of new arrivals is The Crown season 6 , whose first four episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

This final season of one of the best Netflix shows chronicles the immediate lead-up to – and lengthy fallout from – Prince Diana’s untimely death in 1997. Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton reprise their roles as Diana, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, respectively, while newcomers for season 6 include Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William.

The critical reception to The Crown season 6 has been decidedly mixed, with some reviewers describing it as “wistful” and “restrained”, and others calling it “ill-judged” and “predictable.” Still, existing series fans will likely find plenty of familiar royal drama to enjoy here. The show’s final six episodes will arrive in one fell swoop on December 14.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV Plus)

The first live-action spinoff series from Legendary's "MonsterVerse" film franchise – which began with 2014’s Godzilla – begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

Set after the battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs (that’s Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two siblings as they retrace their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to a secretive organization known as Monarch. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, John Goodman, Anna Sawai and Anders Holm all star.

In an unexpectedly positive turn of events, critics have warmed to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, with particular praise going towards Kurt Russell’s “inspired” casting. Perhaps, then, Apple TV Plus has another sci-fi series winner on its hands.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Rustin (Netflix)

Netflix adds yet another surname-titled feature to its movie library this weekend with Rustin, an Obama-produced production co-written by Oscar-winner Dustin Lance Black.

This decades-spanning drama charts the life of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin (played by Colman Domingo), one of the key organizers of the 1963 March on Washington. Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald and Aml Ameen also star as various key players from the period, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Ella Baker.

Critics have described Rustin as a “by-the-numbers civil rights biopic” with a “tremendous” lead performance by Domingo, which is something of a back-handed compliment.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

A Murder at the End of the World (Hulu, Disney Plus)

Emma Corrin swaps royal drama for murder mystery in A Murder at the End of the World, which begins streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK this weekend.

This seven-part series – from The OA creators Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij – stars Corrin as Darby, an amateur sleuth and hacker who is invited to a retreat by a mysterious billionaire. Lo and behold, one of the guests at said retreat ends up dead, and Darby can’t help but enter detective mode in an effort to prove foul play.

Clive Owen, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler and Harris Dickinson all star alongside Corrin in A Murder at the End of the World, which critics have described as “gripping” and “seductive”. The series’ first two episodes are available to stream now, with the remaining five installments set to arrive weekly every Tuesday through December 19.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Bryan Lee O'Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels get the anime treatment on Netflix this weekend.

Based on both the novels and their 2010 feature film adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows a charming musician who, after meeting the woman of his dreams, finds himself battling her army of ex-boyfriends. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and more reprise their (voice) roles from Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie.

In our Scott Pilgrim Takes Off review , we called the new series a “progressive Netflix anime that rights the comic series' biggest wrongs,” which suggests it could be one of the best Netflix shows of 2023. We also interviewed O'Malley himself , who spoke on the show’s unlikely inspirations.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Max)

This week’s documentary pick is David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, which is streaming now on Max in the US, and will come to Sky Documentaries and NOW on November 18.

This coming-of-age documentary sees Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe interview his one-time stunt double David Holmes, who suffered a life-changing accident while on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in 2009.

Now available to stream on Max.

EXmas (Amazon Freevee)

In the mood for an excessively sentimental (and unashamedly trashy) Christmas rom-com this weekend? Look no further than EXmas on Amazon Freevee (which, as a reminder, is a free-to-stream service for Amazon account-holders – no Prime Video subscription needed).

This low-budget drama follows a young man, Graham (Robbie Amell), who gets the surprise of his life when, on returning home for Christmas, he finds his family already celebrating with his ex-fiancée, Ali (Leighton Meester). Cue the domestic drama!

Now available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

