7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 7)

We're one week away from the most romantic time of the year – but, the home release of A24's latest romantic drama and a new Apple TV Original aside, there aren't many Valentine's Day-themed films and TV series to check out this weekend.

Nevertheless, there are a plethora of new movies and shows that you'll *ahem* fall in love with before Monday arrives. From the return of Invincible to Kaitlyn Dever's new Netflix drama, I'm confident that, with our help, you'll find something worth watching on the world's best streaming services over the next few days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Invincible season 3 (Prime Video)

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The world's best superhero series is already back on our screens. We had a near-three year wait on our hands between Invincible seasons 1 and 2, but the popular Prime Video show's latest chapter was co-developed alongside its forebear. Long story short: Invincible season 3 is here less than 12 months after the R-rated animated show's last entry.

Its first three episodes are out now and new installments will release weekly until the season 3 finale on March 6. Before you tune into one of the best Prime Video shows' third outing, read my Invincible season 3 review to see what I thought of its first six episodes. I can't contain my excitement to see Mark Grayson and company again – here's hoping the wait for the Amazon show's already confirmed fourth season isn't an extensive one! – TP

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix)

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I've just binge-watched Apple Cider Vinegar and it's one of the best Netflix limited series I've seen in a while. In fact, it's so good I might even add it to our best Netflix shows round-up.

Alright, so what's it about? Kaitlyn Dever plays Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who claimed she cured her terminal brain cancer with diet and wellness products. You might think it's a bold claim – and you'd be right, because Belle did not have cancer and actually tricked a community into believing her story and profited off the back of it. The series dramatizes Belle's rise and fall, and continually reminds us that it's "true-ish", with some names and scenarios changed.

Throughout, you'll learn more about Belle, her victims, and the investigative journalists who worked tirelessly to bring her down, exposing her lies and the fact she managed to scam people out of money, encouraging them to buy her app, her cookbook, and – worst of all – donate to charities that she financially benefited from instead. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

We Live in Time (Max)

WE LIVE IN TIME - Official Trailer [4K] - Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh - YouTube Watch On

Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last September and a successful theatrical run in the US and UK, We Live In Time has racked up glowing reviews – at the time of writing, it has a 79% Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and an 83% rating from audiences. Now, it's available to stream on Max (in the US, anyway).

Many have praised the phenomenal performances from Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, who play singletons who fall in love after a surprise encounter. The movie spans multiple decades, which means we'll follow the pair through different stages of their lives as they build a home and start a family.

Given that the movie's director – John Crowley – is behind several highly-rated romance films, including the period drama Brooklyn starring Saoirse Ronan, I have high hopes that this will carve out a new space in our best Max movies guide. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Clean Slate (Prime Video)

Clean Slate - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Next up on Prime Video’s stellar catalog of original content is Clean Slate. The comedy series follows Harry (George Wallace), an old-school Alabama car wash owner who's surprised when his estranged child returns home as a proud trans woman called Desiree (Laverne Cox). As their reunion brings together a cast of amusing friends and neighbors, Desiree and Harry must process their new relationship as father and daughter.

This sweet and cozy sitcom sounds right up my street and its powerful premise has the ability to be one of Amazon's best TV Originals. Despite there being 90 movies added to the platform in everything new on Prime Video in February 2025, I certainly won’t be missing this release. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Kinda Pregnant (Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We’ve all told a little white lie in our lives, but I think the majority of us can agree that we’ve never gone to the extreme lengths of pretending to be pregnant – unless you’re Amy Schumer’s character in this bizarre new Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant. The rather absurd plot tells the story of Lainy (Schumer), who decides to fake a pregnancy when she becomes jealous of the attention that her pregnant best friend is receiving. If that wasn’t bad enough, she also falls in love while knee-deep in the lie.

Critics and viewers aren't fans of the rom-com’s outrageous twist (its horrendous 18% Rotten Tomatoes score speaks to that). But, while it clearly misses out on being one of the best Netflix movies, I’m intrigued to see Kinda Pregnant’s portrayal of the highs and lows of motherhood, and the power of female friendship. – GM

Love You to Death (Apple TV Plus)

Love You To Death (A muerte) — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This new Apple TV Plus comedy drama series follows follows Raúl, a man who was recently diagnosed with cancer and Marta, who just discovered she is pregnant. The two reconnect after attending the funeral of a high school classmate where they end up embarking on a whirlwind romance. Together, they try to navigate this often strange world together and this rom-com is set apart from others considering they're at two very different stages of their lives; with Raúl dealing with a challenging diagnosis and Marta preparing to bring a new life into this world. It's hardly a fairytale, and that's exactly what makes it so great.

The humor here is necessary to balance out the darker subjects and it seems to tackle both very well indeed. With Valentine's Day next week, it's a good pick if you want something a bit different that still has that classic rom-com feel to it. With only 7 episodes it's pretty bingeable, but we'll have to see if it makes it onto our best Apple TV Plus shows list. – LB

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney Plus)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Who else thinks 1994's The Lion King movie is the best animated Disney film of all-time? I know I'm not alone on this one and, while everyone will have different reasons for why they love it, one highlight that we can all surely agree on is that it has a phenomenal original soundtrack.

I've been lucky enough to hear these songs live as part of its stage play adaptation, which was a special experience, but to be able to listen to the soundtrack by a live orchestra is something else entirely.

That's why I'll absolutely be streaming The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl concert special tonight on Disney Plus to celebrate the animation's 30th anniversary. The concert, which will see a 70-person orchestra perform alongside dancers and puppets, even features a reunion of the original voice cast, making it a must-see for fans. – AS

